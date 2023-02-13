There's something about Irish music that sets toes to tapping — everyone's toes. I that is the case, that tapping sound you hear Thursday night will be coming from Rudder Auditorium.

That's when OPAS continues its mammoth 50th anniversary season with "Wings" a new Irish dance production created in Ireland.

"Wings" features Irish and world champion dancers, together with Ireland's finest musicians and singers.

The one-night-only performance is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets range from $27 to $80, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of the Rudder complex on the campus of Texas A&M University. They also are available online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 979-845-1234.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, “We’ve been lucky to host a variety of Irish artists in our history, including Michael Flatley and 'Riverdance.' Since our patrons always ask for more Irish programs, it’s a thrill to present this very special Celtic celebration as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

The two acts will include more than 20 Irish songs, including the beloved "Danny Boy." The creative team consists of Alan Scarriff from "Riverdance" on choreography, Ciarán Connolly of "The X Factor" as movement director and international performer Eric Cunningham on music.

An OPAS press release describes "Wings" as "... a vivid and illuminating production portraying rich Irish heritage themes, in spectacular dance and musical performances by this superb cast. Audiences are invited to witness the dexterity and skill of these world champion tantalizing Irish dancers in this awesome captivating spectacle as they defy gravity."