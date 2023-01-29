Rudder Auditorium won’t be silent on Tuesday and Wednesday, when OPAS presents “The Simon & Garfunkel Story.”

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” tells the story of the duo through their famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981. More than half a million fans jammed New York’s Central Park for the event, which fortunately was captured on film for posterity.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets range from $30 to $80 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at OPAStickets.org or by phone at 979-845-1234.

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel united to form one of the most loved and respected singing groups. They met in elementary school and first performed professionally as Tom and Jerry, scoring a minor hit in 1957 with “Hey Schoolgirl.” They went their separate ways before reuniting in 1963 as Simon & Garfunkel.

They scored hits with songs sung as “The Sound of Silence,” “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme,” “The Boxer” and “Mrs. Robinson,” the theme from the film “The Graduate.”

Before they broke up in 1970, they recorder one of rock’s greatest hits, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Although they appeared to be great friends onstage, in reality they didn’t get along offstage, in large part due to Garfunkel’s constant putdowns of Simon.

Simon wrote the songs and, along with Garfunkel’s ethereal voice, they produced some of the most memorable music of the 1960s.

Simon went on to great acclaim as a solo artist; Garfunkel, however, struggled to establish a solo career.

The duo reunited several times over the ensuing years. Tours were planned and then fell apart. Simon maintains they remain friends, but they don’t talk and at a recent tribute to Simon, Garfunkel was not invited to appear.

Still, their music lives on and on. They sold more than 100 million albums and were elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. They were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. “The Sound of Silence” was presented a Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2004.

Anne Black, OPAS executive director, said, “We wanted to include this program on our Main Stage season because Simon & Garfunkel were at the height of their stardom when OPAS was just getting started.

“This beautiful production will show audiences what was happening in our country in the late 1960s and early 1970s and the music that resulted from those times.”

Black said, “And just wait until you hear these artists perform ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water.’ It will take your breath away.”