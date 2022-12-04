OPAS presents critically acclaimed 'My Fair Lady' on Tuesday and Wednesday

Audiences in Rudder Auditorium this Tuesday and Wednesday will leave wanting to dance all night after seeing a lush new version of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.”

OPAS presents the beloved musical in a new version by the Lincoln Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. both nights on the Texas A&M campus.

Tickets are $32 to $102, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower. They also are available online at OPAStickets.org or by calling 979-845-1234.

“My Fair Lady” is adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s film of “Pygmalion.” “My Fair Lady” opened on Broadway on March 15, 1956, with music by Frederick Loewe and book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

Almost every song from the musical became an instant classic, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

The touring production will feature Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Col. Pickering, Madeline Brennan as Mrs. Pearce, Michael Hegerty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Cameron Loyal as Freddy Eynesford-Hill and Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins.

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of “My Fair Lady” was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.”

New York Magazine described it as “enthralling” and Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

After its premiere in 2018, this version of “My Fair Lady” won five Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical Revival, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.