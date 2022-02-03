Carole King wrote the music of the ’60s and, this weekend, that music comes alive in Rudder Auditorium when MSC OPAS presents “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Among the songs penned by King are “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “The Loco-Motion,” “It’s Too Late,” “Smackwater Jack,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Go Away Little Girl,” “Up on the Roof” and “One Fine Day.” And there were countless others.

Performances of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $26 to $100, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 845-1234.

In 1958, when she was 16, King sold her first song, “It Might as Well Rain Until September.” She soon partnered with — and married — fellow songwriter Gerry Goffin, and they collaborated on songs such as “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” They later divorced and King partnered with other writers and then went solo.