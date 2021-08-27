OPAS postpones first fall concert

The MSC OPAS presentation of The Barricade Boys has been postponed until April 7 due to current international travel restrictions caused by the resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

The concert by veterans of Les Miserables in London's West End originally was scheduled to kick off the OPAS full concert series on Sept. 14.

“While we are obviously disappointed by this news, we understand that these are the times we are in right now and we continue to remain flexible. The artists’ health and safety are of most importance," said Anne Black, OPAS executive director.

“We look forward to getting back together in Rudder on Oct. 20 with the rock n’ roll sounds of Broadway star Michael Cavanaugh.”

Tickets already issued for the Barricade Boys automatically will be honored at the April 7 concert.

Tickets for the remaining fall concerts, as well as the new date for the Barricade Boys, are on sale at the MSC Box Office at boxoffice.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.

Tickets for the Oct. 20 Cavanaugh, the Nov. 30 Kingdom Choir and the rescheduled Barricade Boys concerts in Rudder Auditorium range from $22 to $70. Tickets for the Nov. 16 "7000 Miles to Broadway" concert in Rudder Theatre are $45 and $60.