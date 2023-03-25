Certain events capture the public's imagination. Whatever happened to Judge Joseph Crater? What about Amelia Earhart? We'll probably never know.

And then there is Anastasia, the youngest daughter of Czar Nicholas II, the last emperor of Russia, and his wife Alexandra. Did she survive the Bolshevik murder of her family in a basement in Yekaterinburg?

Almost from the time the sound of gunshots had faded, women claiming to be Anastasia appeared. Perhaps the most famous was "Anna Anderson," who, starting two years after the death of the Romanov family, said she was the heiress to the family line — and, incidentally, the family fortune.

DNA later would prove she wasn't Anastasia. And, in 1979, the remains of Nicholas, Alexandra and three of their four daughters — including Anastasia — were discovered. They were removed in 1991, identified through DNA, and buried in St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg. The bodies of Princess Maria and Prince Alexei have not been located.

Still, the fascination with Anastasia continues. On Tuesday and Wednesday, OPAS closes out its 50th anniversary season with "Anastasia," which will take the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to Paris of the 1920s and a young woman's search for home and family.

The show features a book by the late Terrence McNally and a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of the Broadway hit "Ragtime."

The New York Observer called "Anastasia" "one of the most gorgeous shows in years."

""Anastasia" was nominated for two Tonys and nine Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Actress in a Musical and Outstanding Music.