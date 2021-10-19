OPAS brings the music of Billy Joel and Elton John on Wednesday

Popularity in the rock ‘n’ roll world often is fleeting. A hit or two — or, if the artist is lucky, a few more — and then oblivion before revival on the oldies circuit.
A few artists buck this trend, though. Look at the Rolling Stones, who still rock it out although the members are in their late 70s and 80s.
And then there are Billy Joel and Elton John. Their music still floods the airwaves, and not just on the nostalgia channels.
Joel continues to tour, and John is on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which he says is his last so he can concentrate on the next portion of his life.
Many of us won’t get the chance to see either artist live, although Joel will perform in Austin on Saturday. Tickets are going for more than $1,500. John will have concerts in Dallas and Houston in late January, with tickets going for up to $2,000.
But area residents will have a chance to hear the great music of Billy Joel and Elton John at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when MSC OPAS brings Michael Cavanaugh to Rudder Auditorium to kick off its new season.
Cavanaugh was selected by Joel to star in the 2003 Broadway production of “Movin’ Out,” the story of Joel and his music. Cavanaugh starred in the musical for three years, earning Tony and Grammy nominations for his performance.
Not only will Wednesday’s audience get a first-class performance of great music, the tickets are $12 to $70, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M campus. They also are available by calling 845-1234 or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Cavanaugh began playing music at the age of 7 when his parents bought a piano. He formed his first band at the age of 10. In 1999, he began performing at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where, in February 2001, he was seen by Joel, who joined Cavanaugh on stage. Joel then picked Cavanaugh to star in “Movin’ Out.”
Since leaving the musical, Cavanaugh has performed numerous concerts and private events. He has performed the music of Joel and John with many symphony orchestras, adding the music of Paul Simon, Neil Diamond and James Taylor.
“Billboard” has called him “The new voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook.”
“Variety” called Cavanaugh “brilliant,” while The New York Times said he is “amazing.”
Despite the pandemic, Cavanaugh was among the top 75 touring acts in America in 2020.
Tickets for the full OPAS season also are on sale at the MSC Box Office.