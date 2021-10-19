OPAS brings the music of Billy Joel and Elton John on Wednesday

Popularity in the rock ‘n’ roll world often is fleeting. A hit or two — or, if the artist is lucky, a few more — and then oblivion before revival on the oldies circuit.

A few artists buck this trend, though. Look at the Rolling Stones, who still rock it out although the members are in their late 70s and 80s.

And then there are Billy Joel and Elton John. Their music still floods the airwaves, and not just on the nostalgia channels.

Joel continues to tour, and John is on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which he says is his last so he can concentrate on the next portion of his life.

Many of us won’t get the chance to see either artist live, although Joel will perform in Austin on Saturday. Tickets are going for more than $1,500. John will have concerts in Dallas and Houston in late January, with tickets going for up to $2,000.

But area residents will have a chance to hear the great music of Billy Joel and Elton John at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when MSC OPAS brings Michael Cavanaugh to Rudder Auditorium to kick off its new season.

