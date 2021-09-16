OPAS 2021-2022 season includes five Broadway musicals

As Broadway begins to return to life — and live performances — after an 18-month pandemic shutdown, it is appropriate that MSC OPAS returns to its show-stopping ways with the announcement of five Broadway musicals and a concert featuring the music of classic cartoons.
Four of the musicals and the cartoonist concert will be crammed into an amazing two months in early 2022. The fifth musical, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” based on the classic Roald Dahl story and movie, will be presented Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in Rudder Auditorium.
Three of the musicals were scheduled to close out the 2019-2020 OPAS “Tapestry” season: “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” the 25th anniversary tour of “RENT” and the beloved “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Joining them is a new musical, “An Officer and a Gentleman,” based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr.
Of course, “An Officer and a Gentleman” has to include the Oscar- and Grammy-winning hit “Up Where We Belong” from the film. The score also includes other hits from the 1980s such as “Higher Love,” “Owner of a Lonely Heart” “Lost on Your Eyes,” “Venus” and “Hold on to Your Dreams.”
Joining the five musicals will be a one-night only concert by “The Queen’s Cartoonists,” which features six world-class musicians from Queens, New York, performing music from cartoons and contemporary animation — all synchronized to video projections of the original films.
Dates for the four Broadway remaining musicals — all scheduled for Rudder Auditorium — will be “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union, Feb. 4-5; “RENT,” Feb. 16-17; “An Officer and a Gentleman,” March 8-9; and “Fiddler on the Roof,” sponsored by Brookshire Brothers, March 28-29.
“The Queen’s Cartoonists,” part of the Intimate Gatherings series, will be presented in Rudder Theatre on March 24. Intimate Gatherings is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, “In the spring of 2020, the pandemic hit just before our three big musicals were to be in Rudder as part of the ‘Tapestry’ season: ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and ‘RENT.’ The buzz centered around those musicals was positively palpable. So, we are thrilled these three musicals are back on the schedule.”
Black said, “But that’s not all. After more than a year of no Broadway shows, three musicals just aren’t enough. That’s why we also have two new musicals on the season, both based on films, “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Tickets for all six shows will go on sale at the MSC Box Office at 9 a.m. Monday. They can be ordered after that time at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.
Season tickets for all five Broadway musicals will be available from $132 to $421. A four-pack of the purchaser’s choice of four of the musicals will be available from $110 to $359.
Individual tickets to the five musicals also go on sale Monday. Prices range from $30 to $100. Individual student ticket prices are $28 to $91.
Tickets currently are on sale for three concerts scheduled for the fall, as well as a concert postponed until the spring due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Michael Cavanaugh will perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John in Rudder Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The Kingdom Choir, which performed at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, will perform in Rudder Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
The Barricade Boys, featuring performers from London’s productions of “Les Miserables,” has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 7 in Rudder Auditorium.
Tickets for Michael Cavanaugh, The Kingdom Choir and The Barricade Boys are $22 to $70. For students, tickets range from $20 to $64. All are available at the MSC Box Office.
A part of the OPAS Intimate Gatherings series, “7000 miles to Broadway” will be in Rudder Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Tickets for “7000 Miles to Broadway” and “The Queen’s Cartoonists” are $45 and $60, with student tickets priced at $39 and $52.