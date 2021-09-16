OPAS 2021-2022 season includes five Broadway musicals

Dates for the four Broadway remaining musicals — all scheduled for Rudder Auditorium — will be “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union, Feb. 4-5; “RENT,” Feb. 16-17; “An Officer and a Gentleman,” March 8-9; and “Fiddler on the Roof,” sponsored by Brookshire Brothers, March 28-29.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists,” part of the Intimate Gatherings series, will be presented in Rudder Theatre on March 24. Intimate Gatherings is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, “In the spring of 2020, the pandemic hit just before our three big musicals were to be in Rudder as part of the ‘Tapestry’ season: ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and ‘RENT.’ The buzz centered around those musicals was positively palpable. So, we are thrilled these three musicals are back on the schedule.”

Black said, “But that’s not all. After more than a year of no Broadway shows, three musicals just aren’t enough. That’s why we also have two new musicals on the season, both based on films, “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Tickets for all six shows will go on sale at the MSC Box Office at 9 a.m. Monday. They can be ordered after that time at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.