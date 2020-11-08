OnRamp, co-founder Blake Jennings receive Governor's Volunteer Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Repairs weren’t what they needed — they needed a whole car,” Jennings said.

At the start, Jennings said, he and Julie, along with their families, initially planned to donate a couple cars a year, and it grew rapidly from there with the support of community members, organizations and companies.

“I think the thing it really means to me is it’s a validation of the need that we’re serving,” Jennings said of the award. “For a lot of us who have never really struggled financially, we’re kind of oblivious to how much our lives depend on having reliable vehicles. To hear this from the governor’s office is a validation that this really is a need that people throughout Texas are seeing. We’re grateful.”

The award Jennings and OnRamp won is called the Community Leadership Award, one of 12 Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

Jennings said the award was also a testament to the Brazos Valley’s ethos of generosity.

“The award is a gracious acknowledgement that this is a tremendous need that people really do struggle with — and that the work we’re doing is really making a difference,” he said. He encouraged people to visit OnRamp’s website and closely read the stories of the recipients of the cars. “What matters most are the people we serve.”

To learn more, visit OnRampTX.org or OnRamp’s Facebook page.