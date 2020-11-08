OnRamp, co-founder Blake Jennings receive Governor's Volunteer Award

A College Station pastor was announced last week as a 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Award recipient for his organization’s work providing cars for those in need of transportation support.
Blake Jennings, who is the teaching pastor at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood Campus, was one of a dozen recipients announced in a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Jennings and his wife, Julie, founded OnRamp in January 2017. Since the formal creation of OnRamp, the nonprofit has donated 51 vehicles and repaired about 30 more.
OnRamp’s website describes the organization’s mission this way: “We work with local charities and religious organizations to identify ideal candidates who have demonstrated sincere desire and effort to become self-sufficient, but for whom a lack of reliable transportation has proven a significant obstacle.”
Jennings studied mechanical engineering at Texas A&M and was an automotive engineer before going into ministry. Early in his pastoral career, he said, church members would ask him for help with their cars and with repairs.
“Doing that for a couple years, I started to see a pattern, and that is that folks who were really in need in our community — especially single moms — would often not have the money to buy reliable cars,” Jennings said in an interview with The Eagle on Friday afternoon. He added that car difficulties would lead to expensive repairs, debt and missing important appointments.
“Repairs weren’t what they needed — they needed a whole car,” Jennings said.
At the start, Jennings said, he and Julie, along with their families, initially planned to donate a couple cars a year, and it grew rapidly from there with the support of community members, organizations and companies.
“I think the thing it really means to me is it’s a validation of the need that we’re serving,” Jennings said of the award. “For a lot of us who have never really struggled financially, we’re kind of oblivious to how much our lives depend on having reliable vehicles. To hear this from the governor’s office is a validation that this really is a need that people throughout Texas are seeing. We’re grateful.”
The award Jennings and OnRamp won is called the Community Leadership Award, one of 12 Governor’s Volunteer Awards.
Jennings said the award was also a testament to the Brazos Valley’s ethos of generosity.
“The award is a gracious acknowledgement that this is a tremendous need that people really do struggle with — and that the work we’re doing is really making a difference,” he said. He encouraged people to visit OnRamp’s website and closely read the stories of the recipients of the cars. “What matters most are the people we serve.”
To learn more, visit OnRampTX.org or OnRamp’s Facebook page.
