Online conferral marks graduation for Texas A&M students

Kevin Duong celebrated the end of his time at Texas A&M University from his Bryan-College Station home on Friday by watching the school’s official conferral of degree video with loved ones.
A&M postponed in-person summer graduation ceremonies, and spring ceremonies back in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said they plan to invite students to return in the future to walk the stage. For now, the university posted a conferral of degrees video, a Turning of the Ring ceremony video and displayed the names of all graduates on the scoreboard at Kyle Field to commemorate student achievements. Individual colleges also hosted their own virtual celebrations.
This summer, 2,005 degrees were awarded at the doctoral, masters and bachelors levels to students in College Station, Galveston and educational sites and professional schools around the state.
The small, at-home gathering with a cake isn’t what Duong ever imagined his graduation celebration would be like.
“It’s not ideal at the end of the day, but you [have to] make the best out of a day that turned out different,” he said.
Duong is walking away from the university with bachelor of science degree in kinesiology with a focus in applied exercise physiology. He said he plans to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy in the coming years.
New graduate Grant Gattis also met with friends and family on Friday and watched the virtual ceremony.
Attending A&M, Gattis said, is the best choice he ever made. He said his time earning a bachelor of arts in communication shaped who he is in a way that he doesn’t think would have happened at a different university.
He said the end of his educational career was a challenge since the school switched to remote learning in the spring due to the pandemic and he was taking 18 hours worth of courses. He took his final class this summer.
“Eighteen hours is the most I ever took at A&M,” he said. “That transition was incredibly difficult, but through that it helped me persevere and finish out what needed to be accomplished.”
Now, Gattis is job hunting for a position in commercial sales. He said he likely will return to Aggieland for an in-person graduation down the road.
The switch to online learning did not impact Debopamaa Debnath as much as other students, she said, since she was completing the writing component of her degree during that time. Debnath said she had finished the experiments required for her master of science in chemical engineering right before A&M opted for remote courses.
“The relationships among all the students, the friendships and bond among the Aggies — I really loved it and I don’t think I would find it anywhere else in this world,” Debnath said. “I am proud to be an Aggie.”
Debnath is searching for jobs now and said she is open to a wide range of options, such as a position at a semiconductor or pharmaceutical company.
While Tiffany González initially celebrated via a digital Zoom party back in May after defending her dissertation, she officially graduated with a doctor of philosophy in history on Friday.
The postdoctoral fellow in women’s history at Tulane University in New Orleans said she is the first Mexican American woman in her family to earn a PhD.
“I want to stress how important it is as a woman of color to earn a PhD,” she said. “It’s not only for me as a person, but it’s for other women of color, specifically for other Latinas, Mexican American women, to be reflected in higher education and know that they can do it.”
After she completes her time at Tulane, González will seek a tenure track position in history. She said she wants to use her degree to help train other students to be active in society and use their knowledge of history “to shape the present and the future.”
