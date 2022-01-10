Ongoing mental toll of COVID and the need to keep optimism alive

As we set our sights on the new year ahead, we are all doing so feeling, in varying degrees, the effects of two long years of pandemic life. As one day blurs into the next and one month into another, the consequences of sustained stress can rise to the surface in subtle ways. Prolonged stresses may be negatively affecting your memory and cognitive skills.

"If we're under a lot of stress, sometimes it can very negatively impact retrieval of information," Daniel Schacter, a professor of psychology and director of the Schacter Memory Lab at Harvard University, explains to NBC News. One example is what Schacter refers to as "blocking," where information is available in memory, but we can't retrieve it when we try to call it up. "The tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon we all are familiar with would be an example of blocking."

Adds psychologist Lily Brown, the director of the University of Pennsylvania Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety, "If you're feeling overwhelmed and exhausted from pandemic life, you may find it hard to focus well or target your attention on one particular thing."