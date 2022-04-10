One year after fatal Bryan workplace shooting, widow continues to grieve

One year after a fatal shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Skyla Smith says she’s still grieving the loss of her husband, Tim.

Skyla said it doesn’t feel like a year since she’s heard Tim’s voice or felt his touch.

“There’s days that I almost feel like he’s still here, but I have to shake myself out of that fog and just wake up to remind myself Tim is gone. I have to tell myself that, and it’s heartbreaking all over again,” she said.

Tim died April 8, 2021, in the shooting that injured five others.

Larry Bollin, a former employee at the Bryan business, has been charged with murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.

The 28-year-old Iola man has been in the Brazos County Jail since his arrest shortly after the shooting. A trial is tentatively scheduled for this summer.

What prompted the shooting remains unclear.

Tim and Skyla Smith had just celebrated their second wedding anniversary at the time of the shooting and had learned two weeks prior that Skyla was pregnant.

Saylor Reign Jackson Smith was born Oct. 30, and Skyla said it breaks her heart that she will never be able to hear her father say ‘I love you’ or make her own memories with him.

“She will only hear the stories, the videos, the pictures, but she will never know her daddy’s touch, and that, I think that surpasses any pain that I will ever go through because, yes, she doesn’t know what’s going on, but her life was changed,” Skyla said.

Teresa Galliher, Kent Moore Cabinets vice president for human resources, said the day of the shooting is still talked about throughout the company. Galliher said there are still a lot of people who ran for their lives that day that are traumatized and emotionally harmed.

“We can’t bring Tim Smith back, but we can take care of all the other employees,” Galliher said. “Out of our injured employees, three of them returned to work fairly quickly, and there’s two that are still out that are getting closer to returning to work. We responded and did everything we could to help everybody injured in that way recover from their injuries.”

A dedication was held Friday afternoon for the Tim Smith Memorial Grove behind the company’s headquarters. The memorial features a monument and a bench engraved with one of his favorite poems and an oak tree that was planted last week.

“I think it was really really nice; I think we had God’s presence here with us. Everything that was said and done was perfect to memorialize him,” Galliher said. “We don’t want anyone to ever forget him or what happened to him, and that’s why we put the memorial right here.”

Tim’s and Skyla’s family and friends were in attendance as well as Kent Moore Cabinet employees. Skyla read a poem that Tim had written and other speakers did a remembrance.

“The memorial was beautiful, so pleased how Kent Moore Cabinets honored Tim. Despite the horrific tragedy that took place a year ago today happy memories were made,” Skyla said.

Skyla said Tim had a big personality. He was outgoing, intelligent and was automatically drawn to people. She said Tim loved friendship and being around people. In his free time, he wrote poems about his life and his interaction with others, Skyla said.

She said the day of the shooting Tim had come home for lunch tired. The couple talked about the pregnancy, and before he returned to work, Skyla gave him a kiss and hugged him from behind. Tim told her he loved her and he would see her when he got home, Skyla said.

Skyla learned of the shooting that afternoon from her mother and immediately started calling Tim, but there was no answer.

Skyla said she had heard one person was killed in the shooting, but couldn’t bring herself to believe it was Tim. Her father, a chaplain at a hospital, was providing care when one of the victims described what happened and the person who had died.

“My dad came out and he just gave me this look, and I knew,” Skyla said. “At that moment, my life changed forever, and it’s really sickening. The single worst day of my life.”

Skyla said her daughter has helped her through the grief.

“She is the reason I get up. She is my little dream come true,” she said. “I see a lot of her daddy in her. A lot of people say she looks like me, and she does, but I see the facial expressions, the looks. She is a piece of Tim that I will have forever.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.