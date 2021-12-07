 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in vehicle accident Monday night in Madison County
0 comments
alert top story

One person killed in vehicle accident Monday night in Madison County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

One person was killed in an two-vehicle accident Monday night in Madison County near Hollis Road in North Zulch.

Law enforcement officials said a preliminary crash investigation showed that around 9 p.m. Monday, a truck traveling east on Texas 21 attempted to make a U-turn and a motorcycle traveling west struck the truck’s right passenger door.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crashed. He was identified by a Madison County Justice of the Peace as Rosalio Villegas Garcia, 41, of College Station.

The driver of the truck was treated for injuries on the scene.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Fly

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert