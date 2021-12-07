One person killed in vehicle accident Monday night in Madison County

One person was killed in an two-vehicle accident Monday night in Madison County near Hollis Road in North Zulch.

Law enforcement officials said a preliminary crash investigation showed that around 9 p.m. Monday, a truck traveling east on Texas 21 attempted to make a U-turn and a motorcycle traveling west struck the truck’s right passenger door.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crashed. He was identified by a Madison County Justice of the Peace as Rosalio Villegas Garcia, 41, of College Station.

The driver of the truck was treated for injuries on the scene.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing. No other details were immediately released.