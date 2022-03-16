One person killed in crash on Texas 6

One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 7 a.m. when an 18-wheeler traveling south on Texas 6 struck a passenger van that was entering the road from a private driveway.

Officials have not released the name of the person who was killed.

All lanes of the highway have been reopened.

