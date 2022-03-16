One person killed in crash on Texas 6

One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 7 a.m. when an 18-wheeler traveling south on Texas 6 struck a passenger van that was entering the road from a private driveway.
Officials have not released the name of the person who was killed.
All lanes of the highway have been reopened.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tyler Hoskins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today