One person killed in crash on Texas 6

One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 7 a.m. when an 18-wheeler traveling south on Texas 6 struck a passenger van that was entering the road from a private driveway.

Officials have not released the name of the person who was killed.

All lanes of the highway have been reopened.

