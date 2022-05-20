 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dead in motorcycle crash in College Station Friday morning

One person died in a single motorcycle crash in the 2400 block of the Texas 6 feeder road in College Station early Friday morning, police said.

Police said there was a sole occupant of the motorcycle and have not identified the person.

The southbound feeder road of Texas 6 between Holleman Drive and Southwest Parkway was closed for a short time during a police investigation.

Police said anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 979-764-3600.

