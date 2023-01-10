 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One of three suspects identified in Jan. 3 College Station homicide

  • 0

The College Station Police Department has named one of three suspects from a homicide that occurred Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Police said a murder warrant has been issued for Censear Solomon, a 17-year-old with addresses in Hempstead and Brenham. He is wanted in connection to the murder of Rashawn Jones and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Investigators are still gathering information on the other two suspects, police said.

TEXAS WINTER 2021 ERCOT POWER GRID FAILURE

During the incident, Jones, a 26-year-old man from Bryan, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead Jan. 4.

Police said anyone with information about Solomon's whereabouts, information about the other two suspects or Jones' murder is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert