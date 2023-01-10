One of three suspects identified in Jan. 3 College Station homicide

The College Station Police Department has named one of three suspects from a homicide that occurred Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Police said a murder warrant has been issued for Censear Solomon, a 17-year-old with addresses in Hempstead and Brenham. He is wanted in connection to the murder of Rashawn Jones and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Investigators are still gathering information on the other two suspects, police said.

During the incident, Jones, a 26-year-old man from Bryan, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead Jan. 4.

Police said anyone with information about Solomon's whereabouts, information about the other two suspects or Jones' murder is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.