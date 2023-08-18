Leroy Sterling of Bryan was one of the first Black students to enroll at Texas A&M University, and after his passing on Aug. 8 at age 84, his legacy lives on.

By 1963, a year before the Civil Rights Act, three Black students quietly enrolled in a summer session as “special students,” becoming the first to attend Texas A&M, according to a February article by the school’s Division of Marketing & Communications.

“Among them was Leroy Sterling, who took classes during two summer session before going on to graduate from Texas Southern University and earn a master’s degree in French and English from the University of Houston,” the article states. “Sterling served in the Army and enrolled at Texas Southern University prior to taking summer classes at Texas A&M. He first received a rejection letter, but learned a few weeks later that the university would accept him.”

Sterling was born in Bryan on March 15, 1939. According to his Legacy of Life obituary, he also was inducted into the Bryan Independent School District Hall of Honor in 2011. Additionally, the “Portal to Texas History conducted extensive interviews so that his experiences will be available for scholars and lay persons alike, who will be educated and inspired by his exceptional story.”

“And while he took pride in his accomplishments and enjoyed the honors afforded him, he also knew that no man walks alone. A lifelong Christian, he was an active member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Those who knew him knew that the music closest to his heart was Negro Spirituals,” Leroy’s obituary states. “These songs reminded him of our ancestors who paved the way, and whose faith transformed adversities into exquisite melodies.”

He graduated from Texas Southern University and earned a master’s degree in French from the University of Houston. He was a professor at Texas Southern for five years before working for Dow Chemical Company for 17 years; and went on to teach at Alabama A&M University, according to a Friday press release.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young awarded Sterling the Pioneer Medal in 2019, which honors African Americans admitted to the university between 1963 and 1970, according to Texas A&M.

“Leroy Sterling is counted among Texas A&M University’s most esteemed former students and will always be a treasured member of the Aggie family,” Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, interim president, said in the Friday press release. “Mr. Sterling first served his country and then went on to serve our university by forging a path for all students to achieve their goals in higher education. We wish his family comfort during this difficult time, and peace in knowing their loved one had such a positive impact on Texas A&M and the world around him.”

Texas A&M Today reported that after Sterling received the Pioneer Medal, he began taking classes not long after former Alabama Gov. George Wallace gave his inaugural address famous for the phrase “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,” and said he and the two other Black students enrolled “quietly.”

“He described his experience at Texas A&M as positive overall, noting his fellow students were ‘really nice’ and befriended him,” the article states. “Sterling visited the A&M campus last August and spoke about the school’s recent addition of a statue honoring Sen. Matthew Gaines, who played an integral role in the founding of Texas A&M.”