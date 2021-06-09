 Skip to main content
One killed in crash near Navasota
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 105 near Navasota on Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, officials said the accident happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday when a car traveling west on Texas 105 near County Road 410 was on the wrong side of the road and sideswiped a truck and then hit a car head-on, which caused it to roll over.

The driver of the first car, 42-year-old Rhoda Nimako of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car, 30-year-old Peter Klabnik of Belton, was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with critical injuries, officials said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

