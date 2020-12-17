One killed in collision involving FedEx truck, car in Burleson County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning near the Brazos County-Burleson County line, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

The wreck involving a FedEx truck and a Kia passenger car occurred at 9:31 a.m. Thursday near Texas 21 and FM 50 in Caldwell, DPS Sgt. Erik Burse said.

Burse said the Kia had a flat tire, lost control and went into oncoming traffic where it was struck by the FedEx truck.

The driver of the Kia was deceased on the scene, and the driver of the FedEx truck was transported to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan with serious injuries, he said.

No citations will be issued in the wreck, Burse confirmed.

Traffic was diverted for a few hours before the roadway was reopened Thursday afternoon.