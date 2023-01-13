One injured during Thursday shooting in College Station

One person was injured during a Thursday shooting at The Pearl Apartments in College Station, according to the College Station Police Department.

Reports of a shooting came before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive.

A victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg and an officer made a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

A total of eight spent rounds were located in the parking lot and two vehicles were struck by gunshots, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.