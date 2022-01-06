One injured as Bryan family escapes fire

A family of three adults and four children were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after their Bryan home in the 3800 block of Carter Creek Parkway caught fire just after 6 p.m.
When Bryan and College Station Fire Departments arrived at the house between Delma Drive and Tanglewood Park they were assisted by the local police department which instructed them there was a victim trapped inside, said Bryan Fire Department Chief Richard Giusti. The fire was extinguished around 30 minutes after arrival.
Trisha Ragland was taken to a Houston-area hospital in critical condition, while the other adults were taken for observation. Her son, Jon Paul McPeake, suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation while pulling the children from the home while his wife, Brittany, escaped unharmed; their three children along with a fourth child were taken to a hospital as a precaution and released Wednesday morning, said Donna Fos, a friend of the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have originated in the kitchen or living room, Giusti said. Damage affected more than half of the home with repair costs estimated to be around $120,000, Giusti said. Most of the family’s items were destroyed by the fire, and two of their three dogs perished during the blaze while the third is unaccounted for, according to Fos.
“It’s very damaged. It’s definitely not habitable right now because of all the fire damage that was done to the inside, especially in the attic area,” Giusti said.
The American Red Cross met the family at the hospital where they worked to determine the family’s needs whether it be pillows, blankets, or other supplies, said A.J Renold, executive director and public information officer for the American Red Cross.
“We were able to get some supplies from the house and the neighbor’s house,” Renold said. “As far as shoes for the kids and the mom’s purse, I had to run and get those for her so she could have some basic things.”
Financial assistance was provided to the family through the American Red Cross for next-day essentials such as new clothing, food and a hotel room, Renold said.
“We worked with Best Western to make sure they had rooms set aside and reserved, so they didn’t have to deal with that and they could just go check in and go to sleep,” Renold said. “We provided them with toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and whatever they needed to just kind of get cleaned up.”
Volunteer caseworkers and disaster mental health volunteers from American Red Cross were in touch with the family Wednesday, Renold said.
Fos said a post on nextdoor.com has led people in the community looking for ways to help. The family has told Fos that clothing and hygiene items are needed most. The father wears an extra large, the mother wears medium, and the two daughters wear sizes small 5 and 7, while their son wears a size 6. Items can be dropped off at the American Red Cross, 4244 Boonville Road in Bryan between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A GoFundMe account was created for the family by Michelle Stephens that can be found at gofundme.com/f/mcpeake-family-fire. More than $14,500 of the $25,000 goal had been pledged as of Wednesday evening.