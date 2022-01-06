One injured as Bryan family escapes fire

“It’s very damaged. It’s definitely not habitable right now because of all the fire damage that was done to the inside, especially in the attic area,” Giusti said.

The American Red Cross met the family at the hospital where they worked to determine the family’s needs whether it be pillows, blankets, or other supplies, said A.J Renold, executive director and public information officer for the American Red Cross.

“We were able to get some supplies from the house and the neighbor’s house,” Renold said. “As far as shoes for the kids and the mom’s purse, I had to run and get those for her so she could have some basic things.”

Financial assistance was provided to the family through the American Red Cross for next-day essentials such as new clothing, food and a hotel room, Renold said.

“We worked with Best Western to make sure they had rooms set aside and reserved, so they didn’t have to deal with that and they could just go check in and go to sleep,” Renold said. “We provided them with toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and whatever they needed to just kind of get cleaned up.”