One in custody after shooting at Hensel Park

One person was in custody Friday evening after a shooting at Hensel Park, officials said.

According to Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M University Police Department, authorities received a 911 call of shots fired at the park on College Avenue at 6:46 p.m. There, police found a man who had been shot twice. The 24-year-old victim, who was not a student, was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Richardson said shots were fired at a Precinct 3 deputy constable who was searching the area. The constable did not return fire and was not injured.

Joshua Wynn, a 22-year-old Texas A&M graduate student, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant.

Authorities do not believe the public is in danger at this time.