 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One in custody after shooting at Hensel Park
0 comments

One in custody after shooting at Hensel Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person was in custody Friday evening after a shooting at Hensel Park, officials said.

According to Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M University Police Department, authorities received a 911 call of shots fired at the park on College Avenue at 6:46 p.m. There, police found a man who had been shot twice. The 24-year-old victim, who was not a student, was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Richardson said shots were fired at a Precinct 3 deputy constable who was searching the area. The constable did not return fire and was not injured.

Joshua Wynn, a 22-year-old Texas A&M graduate student, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant. 

Authorities do not believe the public is in danger at this time.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert