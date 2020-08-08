You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One death, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday
0 comments

One death, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Sixteen additional COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported Saturday by Brazos County health officials.

According to the Brazos County Health District, a man in his 80s died in his home.   No other information about the man was released, per the district's  privacy policy. 

There are now 4,040 cases that have been reported since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,640 have recovered, 52 more than Friday. There are now 352 active cases in the county, 37 fewer than the previous day. 

There were 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized Saturday, which is five fewer than Friday's total. Five people have been discharged, officials said. Brazos County's total hospital bed occupancy is 64%, while the ICU bed occupancy is 78%. That number includes all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Health officials said 32,811 tests have been conducted, an increase of 423 since Friday. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.31. Statewide, that number is 16.8%.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do