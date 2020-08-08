One death, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday

Sixteen additional COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported Saturday by Brazos County health officials.
According to the Brazos County Health District, a man in his 80s died in his home. No other information about the man was released, per the district's privacy policy.
There are now 4,040 cases that have been reported since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,640 have recovered, 52 more than Friday. There are now 352 active cases in the county, 37 fewer than the previous day.
There were 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized Saturday, which is five fewer than Friday's total. Five people have been discharged, officials said. Brazos County's total hospital bed occupancy is 64%, while the ICU bed occupancy is 78%. That number includes all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Health officials said 32,811 tests have been conducted, an increase of 423 since Friday. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.31. Statewide, that number is 16.8%.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.