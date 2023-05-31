Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One fatality was caused by a steam engine explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant between Bremond and Franklin on Wednesday morning, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.

No further injuries were reported and the scene is currently under control with no threat to the public, according to EMS.

Luminant, the owner of the 1,600-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Robertson County, issued a statement saying that the incident occurred around 8 a.m. during the commissioning of a new auxiliary boiler.

"Our on-site team immediately called 911 and implemented our emergency response protocols," the statement reads. "A contractor was fatally injured. All other employees and contractors have been accounted for, and there are no other known injuries at this time."

Luminant will work with the contractor's employer and state and federal regulators to investigate the cause of the event, the company stated. Oak Grove continues in operation and is generating electricity.

The plant opened in 2010 with two boilers, each generating 800 megawatts using lignite from a nearby mine. Luminant is a subsidiary of Vistra and generates 39,000 megawatts of electricity across 12 states.

More details will be provided as they become available.