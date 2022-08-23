 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in four-vehicle crash on Texas 6 Monday in Brazos County

One person died in a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along Texas 6 near FM 2154 in south Brazos County, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials said Wenjun Li, a 53-year-old from Sugar Land, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A Bryan man was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries after his vehicle collided with Li's.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated that three vehicles involved were traveling northbound on Texas 6 and Li's vehicle was going southbound. One northbound vehicle attempted to change lanes and struck two vehicles, causing one to cross over the center median, into the northbound lanes traveling south, and eventually hit Li's vehicle head-on, DPS officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

