One dead after single-vehicle crash Monday night in Bryan

One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday in Bryan, according to Bryan police.

Police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the 500 block of East Villa Maria Road in Bryan just before midnight.

A passenger in the car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The identity of the deceased person has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Another passenger went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the investigation into the accident is ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.

