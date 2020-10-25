One charged in deadly shooting at Texas Renaissance Festival

A 22-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting death at the Texas Renaissance Festival, Grimes County officials said Sunday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the festival's camping area around 2:40 a.m. Responding deputies discovered 19-year-old old Isabella Cimetta of Spring had been shot in the abdomen.

She was flown to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, where she died, officials said.

Sean Patrick Campbell, an acquaintance of Cimetta's, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said. They had traveled to the festival together with other friends, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest report filed by the Sheriff's Office, Cimetta and a man were arguing when Campbell pointed a handgun at the man's head. The man attempted to disarm Campbell, according to the deputy's report, and the gun fired, hitting Cimetta.

Campbell was being held at the Grimes County Jail on Sunday.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.