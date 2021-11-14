One Aggie recounts attempts to stop Astroworld Festival that led to nine deaths, including fellow Texas A&M senior

Nearly one week after the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, one Texas A&M student succumbed to her injuries, adding to the list of victims, while another made headlines for trying to stop the show and get help.
Seanna McCarty, a Texas A&M senior, climbed onto a camera platform at the stage during the Nov. 5 concert, yelling to a camera operator to stop the show and get help as she saw people getting hurt and dying in the crowd.
Eight were confirmed dead immediately following the festival with hundreds more injured. The ninth to die was Texas A&M senior Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old studying computer science, who was pronounced dead Thursday after initially suffering two heart attacks in transport from the festival to the hospital, according to a report from KHOU in Houston.
McCarty, who attended the concert with a friend, used Instagram to describe the event and her attempts to stop the show. In the week since, she has continued to use Instagram to share other people’s accounts and share GoFundMe pages to assist the families of the victims.
“I don’t know how many people were at the festival, but I do know that every single person was at that stage,” she wrote in the post. “My friend and I wanted to be close to the stage – as close as we could possibly get.”
Ultimately, they ended up along the side next to chest-high metal barriers. They, along with other attendees, stood there for two hours, she wrote, saying every gap around them filled in as the energy rose until “people began to drown – in other people” within the first 30 seconds of the first song, McCarty wrote.
McCarty wrote that she and her friend looked for a way out when her friend began gasping for breath as the crowd became more compact and the shoving got harder.
“There was nowhere to go,” she said. “… People began to choke one another as the mass swayed. It became more and more violent. We began to scream for help. We could see security, just a few people over, in the walkway in the middle. It got tighter. Impossible to breathe, as our lungs were compressed between the bodies of those surrounding us. More people began to scream for help, some began to collapse. The music continued.”
McCarty wrote their screams for help could not be heard over the music and “sinkholes of people” began opening throughout the crowd as people fell and collapsed.
“You could not guess from which direction the shove of hundreds of people would come next. You were at the mercy of the wave,” she wrote, saying she saw “terror” in everyone’s eyes, including those trying to keep other attendees calm.
McCarty found herself in one of the “sinkholes” on top of a man until she was pushed to the side and saw people’s feet come down where she was on top of the man.
“I lost it,” she wrote. “There were people below the ones I could see from above. There was a floor of bodies, of men and women, below two layers of fallen people above them.”
McCarty let out what she described as a “shriek,” alerting others to the unconscious people being trampled by the crowd surge.
“I couldn’t help any of them,” she wrote. “I didn’t stop screaming the entire time. No one knew there were people below those that they could see. I almost met the same fate.”
McCarty managed to reach the back of the crowd where someone helped her over a guardrail as others stood as if “nothing was happening. Like people weren’t dead a few feet from them.”
That was when she saw the cameraman on an elevated platform and climbed the ladder to ask him for help, telling him people were dying in the crowd. The camera operator became angry, she wrote, and told her to get off the platform.
“He called someone else up. I told him the same thing, people were dying, we needed to stop the music, we needed help, we needed attention toward the mass because I thought if only these people were aware, maybe they would do something,” McCarty wrote.
The second person did not offer assistance either and threatened to force her off the platform, she wrote.
“I was in disbelief,” McCarty wrote. “Here were two people that could actually do something. Had the power to do something. Cut the camera, call in backup, pause something. They did nothing.”
When she looked down at the crowd, McCarty said, she could not see the floor and then she heard people booing her.
She wrote: “They pointed their fury at me, unleashed a rage. I screamed people were dying over and over. No one would listen. Somehow I ended up on the ladder, going back down, mindlessly. I should have ripped that camera to shreds. I looked the other guard in the eyes and told him he was the one responsible for countless deaths. He did nothing.”
McCarty called 911 from underneath the platform and wrote she broke down in tears explaining what she was witnessing. They then directed two medical personnel to the “sinkholes.”
“They climbed the metal gates and went through to the people,” she wrote. “Those were the only ones working that were brave that night. I had endless respect for those two men. We waited, the two girls and I, and watched people being thrown over the railing, people trying to escape the cage we had been in.”
Kelly Brown, associate vice president of marketing and communication with the university, directed students to Texas A&M’s Counseling and Psychological Services that will be offering a “grief processing space” for students on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Student Service building. Students wishing to take advantage of the space must pre-register on the Counseling and Psychological Services website at caps.tamu.edu.
“The Aggie family is deeply saddened to learn of Bharti’s death,” a statement from Texas A&M reads. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. We encourage our campus community to be kind and patient with themselves and others as everyone experiences grief in different ways. We also encourage anyone struggling to lean on their peers and professionals who are there to listen and help.”
Shahani, who had attended the festival with her sister and cousin, was separated during the crowd surge. According to a report from KHOU, her sister, Namrata, borrowed a phone from a security officer to call their parents to let them know she was missing.
“Every day I wake up, I constantly wish that maybe it was all just a dream, it was just a big nightmare and it will finally be over and I can finally see my sister again, finally hold her again, finally hug her again, tell her how much I love her,” Namrata Shahani said.