One Aggie recounts attempts to stop Astroworld Festival that led to nine deaths, including fellow Texas A&M senior

Nearly one week after the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, one Texas A&M student succumbed to her injuries, adding to the list of victims, while another made headlines for trying to stop the show and get help.

Seanna McCarty, a Texas A&M senior, climbed onto a camera platform at the stage during the Nov. 5 concert, yelling to a camera operator to stop the show and get help as she saw people getting hurt and dying in the crowd.

Eight were confirmed dead immediately following the festival with hundreds more injured. The ninth to die was Texas A&M senior Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old studying computer science, who was pronounced dead Thursday after initially suffering two heart attacks in transport from the festival to the hospital, according to a report from KHOU in Houston.

McCarty, who attended the concert with a friend, used Instagram to describe the event and her attempts to stop the show. In the week since, she has continued to use Instagram to share other people’s accounts and share GoFundMe pages to assist the families of the victims.

“I don’t know how many people were at the festival, but I do know that every single person was at that stage,” she wrote in the post. “My friend and I wanted to be close to the stage – as close as we could possibly get.”