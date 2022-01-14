Olivia, Liam among top local baby names in 2021

John Wayne, James Dean and Thomas Jefferson came to College Station in 2021, in the names of three baby boys.

Those are among the 3,645 babies born last year at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and CHI St. Joseph Health, along with eight home births, according to a list of first and middle names released by the city this week. That’s up from 1,640 College Station births in 2020. CHI St. Joseph Health moved its women’s services, including labor and delivery, from Bryan to College Station in February 2021.

There was a tie for the most popular girl name, with 21 babies named Olivia, Sophia and Adalyn (with five different spellings). Olivia was also the 2020 champ. For middle names, Rose was No. 1 with 83, then Grace (74) and Marie (57). Those middle names have been in the top three each year since 2016.

For boys, Liam came in at No. 1 with 19, followed by Oliver (16) and Elijah (15). Last year’s champ, Noah, didn’t make the top three. James was the top middle name with 53, followed by Lee (40) and Alexander (37). James has been the top middle name each year since 2014, with Lee, Alexander and Michael usually following.