Olivia, Liam among top local baby names in 2021

John Wayne, James Dean and Thomas Jefferson came to College Station in 2021, in the names of three baby boys.
Those are among the 3,645 babies born last year at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and CHI St. Joseph Health, along with eight home births, according to a list of first and middle names released by the city this week. That’s up from 1,640 College Station births in 2020. CHI St. Joseph Health moved its women’s services, including labor and delivery, from Bryan to College Station in February 2021.
There was a tie for the most popular girl name, with 21 babies named Olivia, Sophia and Adalyn (with five different spellings). Olivia was also the 2020 champ. For middle names, Rose was No. 1 with 83, then Grace (74) and Marie (57). Those middle names have been in the top three each year since 2016.
For boys, Liam came in at No. 1 with 19, followed by Oliver (16) and Elijah (15). Last year’s champ, Noah, didn’t make the top three. James was the top middle name with 53, followed by Lee (40) and Alexander (37). James has been the top middle name each year since 2014, with Lee, Alexander and Michael usually following.
A deeper look at the list revealed some fun name patterns and trends. Palindromes, for example: Ada, Anna, Asa, Ava, Eve, Hannah and Otto.
A royal procession includes Majesty, Kamiyah Royal, Royal Ray, Royalty Renee, Triniti Vella-Royalty and Charm Royal Legacy.
Names with an international flair: Kenya, Geneva, Berlin, Paris, London, England, Scotlyn and Sicily. Closer to home are Brazos, Austyn, Dallas and Abilene. Much farther out: Venus, Marz and Jupiter.
The list reveals a love for Shakespeare: Romeo, Juliette, Ophelia and Octavius. (Lady Macbeth was snubbed yet again.)
From ancient Greece and mythology we find Achilles, Artemis, Athena, Atreus and Leonidas on the list. From Rome, there’s Marc Anthony (close enough to Mark Antony) and Cesar (Caesar). There’s a Marcus and an Aurelius, along with a Roman King for good measure. And mythology meets Marvel with one local baby boy named Loki and one with the middle name Thorr.
“Game of Thrones” fans will recognize Khaleesi, Daenerys and Arya among the girls’ names. For boxing aficionados, there’s Tyson and Evander. And Dallas Cowboys fans can appreciate Zeke Emmett, Cooper Elliott and Landry Kate.
Music nerds will enjoy the boy names Cash Hendrix, Kane Hendrix and Hendrix Floyd. There’s a boy named Zeppelin and one named Kashmir. There’s a Selena, an Adelle, a Townes and a Waylon Rebel. Baby girls that can expect to hear their names in songs forever include Jolene, Layla, Elvira, Rhiannon and Caroline.
Religious and biblical names are common, including Jesus, Genesis, Messiah and Judah. Several girls were named Nevaeh (read it backward).
Seasonal entries include Summer, Autumn and Winter. (Sorry, spring.) There’s also Sunny, Snoh, Haven Rain and Stormi Reign.
Spelling differences and similarities are scattered throughout the list. Like Serenity, and also C’renity. There are several Paisleys, along with Paislee, Paisleigh, Paizley and Pai’slyn. There’s Ella, Bella, Della and Stella, along with Arabella, Celestabella, Isabella and Mirabella.
Among the boys: Ayden, Brayden, Hayden, Jayden, Kayden, Rayden and Zayden. Also Braxton, Daxton, Jaxton, Paxton and Zaxton.
And some names just have more pizazz. Here are 10 of the more memorable boy names: Legend Ace, Rex Bear, Adonis King, Midas True, Stryder Steel, Axel Creed, Chazz Diesel, Forrest Ranger, Rhett Krull and Maverick Dean.
And for the girls: Dream Love, Lexi Pearl, Birdie Adeline, Armani Samone, Harmonii Unique, Liberty Marie, Journee Naomi, Island Lan’e, Emerald Delane and Treasure Nicole.