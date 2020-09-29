Officials urge residents to complete census by Wednesday

The Waco Area Census Office, which covers a region that includes Brazos County, has a total of 97% of responses. College Station has a 55% self-response rate compared to Bryan’s 60.6% rate. In the 2010 Census, College Station saw a 65.8% self-response rate, while Bryan had 64.2%.

Earlier this month, officials from both cities told The Eagle that challenges counting college students — many of whom left town before census day in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was a reason for the lack of responses this year. Texas A&M University is working with the cities to ensure that students are included, they said.

Bryan staff planner and 2020 census liaison Allison Kay said Bryan has been making one last push these past few days to remind people to fill out their census by Wednesday with advertisements in local newspapers.

Census data plays a major role in determining the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and how $675 billion in federal funding is allocated to state, county and local governments. The money helps fund school programs, hospitals, roads, public works, assistance programs, SNAP and more.

If a resident wants to verify that someone at their door claiming to be a census taker is with the Census Bureau, they can call 1-800-852-6159.