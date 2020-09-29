Officials urge residents to complete census by Wednesday

Local officials are asking that residents complete their 2020 US Census surveys by Wednesday, despite a federal order that extends the census counting through Oct. 31.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in the Northern District of California issued a preliminary injunction that requires the Census Bureau to keep trying to tally the country’s residents until Oct. 31, according to NPR. The Trump administration is appealing the federal court order that calls for the change.
At noon on Monday, Texas Counts, a third-party organization that serves as a guide for Census partnership, instructed state leaders to operate under the Wednesday deadline since the suit and appeal are still in process, according to College Station staff planner and census liaison Jade Broadnax.
“We encourage everyone to complete the Census online or by phone if they have not yet done so,” Broadnax said via email. “We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to complete a full Census questionnaire, so that we have complete demographic information that can help fund local programs.”
The census can be completed online at 2020census.gov.
Late Monday afternoon, the Census Bureau posted a short press release that said the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced a target date of Oct. 5 to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations.
On Friday, the Bureau had released a statement saying it would comply with the court’s Thursday order to continue the nonresponse followup operation.
“Our office of general counsel is evaluating the ultimate impact of the order on the 2020 Census,” the Friday release went on. “Field staff have been instructed to continue with current operations until updates can be provided. Meanwhile, the Census Bureau has continued to make steady progress as 97.0 percent of all households have been enumerated.”
Last spring, the census deadline had been extended until Oct. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in August, Ross announced that the deadline would be Sept. 30 instead, according to CNN. The Thursday federal ruling to return to the Oct. 31 deadline is the latest development, NPR stated, in a federal lawsuit over the administration’s choice to shorten the deadline.
As of Sunday, 98.5% of the state has been counted, according to the Bureau website. Thirty-six percent of those responses were gathered by census takers who have been going door-to-door since August. About 62% are self-responses.
The Waco Area Census Office, which covers a region that includes Brazos County, has a total of 97% of responses. College Station has a 55% self-response rate compared to Bryan’s 60.6% rate. In the 2010 Census, College Station saw a 65.8% self-response rate, while Bryan had 64.2%.
Earlier this month, officials from both cities told The Eagle that challenges counting college students — many of whom left town before census day in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was a reason for the lack of responses this year. Texas A&M University is working with the cities to ensure that students are included, they said.
Bryan staff planner and 2020 census liaison Allison Kay said Bryan has been making one last push these past few days to remind people to fill out their census by Wednesday with advertisements in local newspapers.
Census data plays a major role in determining the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and how $675 billion in federal funding is allocated to state, county and local governments. The money helps fund school programs, hospitals, roads, public works, assistance programs, SNAP and more.
If a resident wants to verify that someone at their door claiming to be a census taker is with the Census Bureau, they can call 1-800-852-6159.
The workers go out between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including weekends. They can be identified with their photo ID badge that includes a Department of Commerce watermark and Census Bureau-branded equipment.
To fill out the 2020 U.S. Census online and for more information, go to 2020census.gov. The census can be completed over the phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Numbers for other languages are available on the census website.
People can return the paper questionnaire — filled out using blue or black ink — to U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
Information provided to the Census Bureau is confidential.
