Officials urge Bryan-College Station residents to complete 2020 census

The deadline to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census is quickly approaching, and officials are doing all they can to get everyone counted in time.
Residents have until the end of the month to complete their census. Those who have not responded may receive a visit from census takers, who started hitting the streets early in August.
According to the Census Bureau website, Texas’ self-response rate is sitting at 60.4%, with the total number of people accounted for rising to 79.5% now that workers have started knocking on doors.
Bryan’s self-response rate is nearly identical to the state’s, while College Station remains further behind Texas and the city’s own rate in 2010. Officials from both cities cite challenges counting college students — many of whom left town before census day in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic — as a reason for the lack of responses this year. Texas A&M University is working hand-in-hand with the cities to ensure that students are included.
Census data plays a major role in determining the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives
and how $675 billion in federal funding is allocated to state, county and local governments. The money helps fund school programs, hospitals, roads, public works, assistance programs, SNAP and more.
Both factors are important reasons to get people to complete their census, Bryan staff planner and 2020 census liaison Allison Kay said.
“We want to make sure that Bryan gets their fair share of these funds,” she added.
Bryan has a 59.1% self-response rate according to the bureau website. The final 2010 self-response rate for the city was 64.2%. Kay said that student-dense parts of town remain the areas with some of the lowest rates of participation.
The city led a campaign on social media this year encouraging people to complete the census for the chance to win gift cards to local eateries. She said the restaurants that were selected were in areas with fewer responses.
In an effort to reach student-dense apartment complexes, College Station staff planner and census liaison Jade Broadnax said the city is working with A&M and the bureau to hang about 1,000 door knockers reminding people to fill out the census.
College Station’s self-response rate is at 53.7%; at the end of the 2010 census it was at 65.8%.
Broadnax said students can connect with their roommates and can have one person fill the census out for the group. Additionally, people who live on campus do not need to submit anything since the university submits the data.
The pandemic led to some changes in what universities were asked to provide so that the bureau could build a new source of administrative records, U.S. Census Bureau Statistician Lacey Loftin said.
She said many universities, including A&M, were asked to tell the bureau basic information, including the local addresses of students living off campus. This information, Loftin said, could be used to make sure everyone is counted in worst-case scenarios in which a person could not be contacted to fill out their census.
Census takers also are having a different experience this year, bureau partnership specialist Yvette Stewart said, as all are equipped with new safety equipment, including masks. Stewart said there are plenty of workers in the B-CS community and that they will visit homes multiple times if necessary to get information.
If a resident wants to verify that the worker is with the census bureau, they can call 1-800-852-6159.
The workers go out between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including weekends. They can be identified with their photo ID badge that includes a Department of Commerce watermark and Census Bureau-branded equipment.
To fill out the 2020 U.S. Census online and for more information, go to 2020census.gov. The census can be completed over the phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Numbers for other languages are available on the census website.
People can return the paper questionnaire — filled out using blue or black ink — to U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
Officials stressed that information provided to the Census Bureau is confidential.
