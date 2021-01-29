 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials seek information about missing baby, parents
0 comments

Officials seek information about missing baby, parents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for the public's help in locating a 4-month-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Ke'ori Hancho

Ke'ori Hancho

Officials with the organization said in a press release that Ke'ori Hancho, also known as Ke'ori Green, was reported missing to the Bryan Police Department. He was last seen with his mother, 20-year-old Keasia Green, around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ravine Ave.

Keasia Green

Keasia Green

Keasia Green does not have legal custody of the child, who was taken in violation of a court order, officials said in the release.

Donaven Davis

Donaven Davis

Authorities are also seeking the boy's father, 21-year-old Donaven Davis, on unrelated charges.

Officials said there was no vehicle information available and the facts of the case do not meet those required for the issuance of a statewide Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 361-3888 or 209-5300.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 30
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among those indicted.

+2
Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate
Local News

Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate

Through 4-H, she said, she has learned to teach in a constructive way and how to take random people and make them work together as a team. She does not hold a leadership position in the FFA chapter, she said, but ranking horses in horse judging competitions has helped her become more confident in her opinions and public speaking skills.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert