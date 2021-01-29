Officials seek information about missing baby, parents

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for the public's help in locating a 4-month-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Officials with the organization said in a press release that Ke'ori Hancho, also known as Ke'ori Green, was reported missing to the Bryan Police Department. He was last seen with his mother, 20-year-old Keasia Green, around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ravine Ave.

Keasia Green does not have legal custody of the child, who was taken in violation of a court order, officials said in the release.

Authorities are also seeking the boy's father, 21-year-old Donaven Davis, on unrelated charges.

Officials said there was no vehicle information available and the facts of the case do not meet those required for the issuance of a statewide Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 361-3888 or 209-5300.