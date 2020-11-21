 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials say 88 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Saturday
0 comments

Officials say 88 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County COVID-19

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a news conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Eighty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by Brazos County health officials Saturday.

There have now been 9,032 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 980 cases are active, an increase of 10 over Friday.

Seven days ago, there were 742 active cases in Brazos County.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,968 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 78 from the day before.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.27% on Saturday. Health officials said 97,429 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Officials said 35% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,463 total probable cases. Of those, 232 were considered active, and 1,231 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, two more than Friday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 79% on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 84 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert