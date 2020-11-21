Officials say 88 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Saturday

Eighty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by Brazos County health officials Saturday.

There have now been 9,032 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 980 cases are active, an increase of 10 over Friday.

Seven days ago, there were 742 active cases in Brazos County.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,968 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 78 from the day before.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.27% on Saturday. Health officials said 97,429 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Officials said 35% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,463 total probable cases. Of those, 232 were considered active, and 1,231 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.