Officials report 49 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 133 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Saturday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were six intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 53 ventilators available, with 34 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to health department reports.

Brazos Valley

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 420 cases in Burleson County on Saturday, which is an increase of 10 from the day before. Of those, 79 are active. Six people have died from the illness, according to state figures.

• Grimes County was reporting 1,152 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of nine cases from Friday. At least 479 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 35 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 67 active cases, state health officials said.