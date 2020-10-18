Officials report 49 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, capping a week that saw 286 new confirmed cases in the county.
With the new cases, Brazos County has reported an overall total of 7,262 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. Of those, 640 remained active on Saturday, with 6,559 recoveries, according to the Brazos County Health District.
For the month of October, Brazos County has averaged 612 active cases per day. The month began with 603 active cases reported, with a peak of 657 cases on Oct. 9.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 43% were among people ages 18 to 24, officials said.
There were 18 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 972 total probable cases. Of those, 169 were considered active, and 803 were recovered on Saturday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Health officials said 83,278 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Thirteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were hospitalized as of Saturday, down from 20 patients hospitalized with the virus earlier in the week. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 79%, and intensive care units were at 77% capacity on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 133 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Saturday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were six intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 53 ventilators available, with 34 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to health department reports.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 420 cases in Burleson County on Saturday, which is an increase of 10 from the day before. Of those, 79 are active. Six people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County was reporting 1,152 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of nine cases from Friday. At least 479 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 35 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 67 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported three new cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 319. Officials said 72 cases are active. Ten people have died.
• Madison County had 742 total cases, with 20 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Six Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS reports 537 overall cases in Milam County, with three new cases Saturday. Seven county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 9 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 402 cases — an increase of one from Friday — with 92 that are active. DSHS officials said four county residents have died.
• Washington County was reporting 692 total cases, with 19 new cases confirmed Saturday. Of those, 60 were active on Saturday. Forty-eight Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Saturday, 4,581 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 820,563 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Saturday, there were 4,275 people positive for the virus being treated in hospitals across the state. Those patients occupy 6.6% of hospital beds in the state.
Officials said 16,984 Texans had died of COVID-19 as of Saturday, 81 more than Friday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. There are now 9,399 total cases in the county. Of those, 585 are active and 8,677 have recovered.
Officials said 58 people are hospitalized in the county on Saturday. There have been 137 McClennan County residents who have died after testing positive for the virus, according to county health figures.
