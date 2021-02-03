Officials reach out to vaccinate communities of color after error leads to openings at Brazos Center

“We are ensuring that anyone with an appointment is guaranteed, and then we are being very intentional with our efforts to reach out to the community and target groups that may not have access to the Internet,” Renold said.

Stewart said 1,239 people were vaccinated at the Brazos Center on Wednesday, bringing the three-day total to 3,825 vaccinations, with more to come Thursday. Stewart said Texas officials confirmed that the local hub will receive 5,000 more doses next week and will be open Monday through Thursday, by appointment only.

“Everybody that’s willing to put their arm out will get a vaccine,” Stewart said.

He compared the sign-up process to airlines — prior to the pandemic — intentionally overbooking flights. He said more emails are sent each week than appointments available, and encouraged people waiting for notification from St. Joseph to look out for emails from a Texas A&M email account.

In response to a question from The Eagle about how they would respond to criticism that 54 people got to “skip the line” on Wednesday, Renold said, “In an attempt to be fair, there are competing priorities. We are doing our best to navigate all of it within the one mission to get this entire community vaccinated.”