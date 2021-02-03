Officials reach out to vaccinate communities of color after error leads to openings at Brazos Center

Local officials reached out to communities of color on Wednesday to fill more than 50 open vaccination slots after a mechanical error led to open afternoon appointments at the Brazos Center.
Vaccine task force leaders teamed up with three entities that work with predominantly Black and Latino communities and signed up 54 people to receive the vaccinations on Wednesday afternoon.
In recent days, some area civic leaders of color have expressed concerns that a “first-come, first-serve” system with appointments scheduled via email prioritizes those who already have the most access to systems of information and affluence, and have urged Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart and AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, to find ways to make sure older Black and Latino residents are not left behind.
Renold explained that task force leaders notified her a bit after 7 a.m. Wednesday that 54 slots were available, and she decided to contact Ray Arrington from the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association and Santa Teresa Catholic Church’s Angelita Garcia Alonzo, as well as Amigos del Valle Brazos.
“This morning, we decided that the solution to this problem was to try and solve another problem,” Renold said. “We are very interested in making sure there is equal access to the vaccines.
“We are ensuring that anyone with an appointment is guaranteed, and then we are being very intentional with our efforts to reach out to the community and target groups that may not have access to the Internet,” Renold said.
Stewart said 1,239 people were vaccinated at the Brazos Center on Wednesday, bringing the three-day total to 3,825 vaccinations, with more to come Thursday. Stewart said Texas officials confirmed that the local hub will receive 5,000 more doses next week and will be open Monday through Thursday, by appointment only.
“Everybody that’s willing to put their arm out will get a vaccine,” Stewart said.
He compared the sign-up process to airlines — prior to the pandemic — intentionally overbooking flights. He said more emails are sent each week than appointments available, and encouraged people waiting for notification from St. Joseph to look out for emails from a Texas A&M email account.
In response to a question from The Eagle about how they would respond to criticism that 54 people got to “skip the line” on Wednesday, Renold said, “In an attempt to be fair, there are competing priorities. We are doing our best to navigate all of it within the one mission to get this entire community vaccinated.”
Heather Bush, marketing director at CHI St. Joseph Health, said the list has grown to more than 47,000 people and is prioritizing people in Phases 1A and 1B but is otherwise first-come, first-serve. Bush said 21,060 invitations have been sent using the wait list, and 18,361 remain on the wait list and qualify in either the 1A or 1B category. She said 10,569 first and second doses had been given across all St. Joseph locations as of Tuesday.
Bush also weighed in on questions of fairness, noting the software issue that created the 54 open appointment times has been resolved.
“We are trying to be as fair and ethical as possible, and we also have to weigh that with not wanting to waste any of the vaccine. We know there’s a wait list and we have followed that wait list from a priority perspective, but in a situation where we could have wasted 54 doses, we want to also be good stewards of the vaccine and, like [Renold] said, try to reach out to that underserved population,” Bush noted.
The Rev. Cesar Guzman, associate pastor at Santa Teresa, and Alonzo, who serves with its parish social ministry, were on hand Wednesday along with about 30 people from their faith community and from Amigos del Valle Brazos.
“We must be confident in the science behind the vaccine, and we must show an example for the Latin community, because there is a lot of misinformation and lies about this vaccine,” Guzman said after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine. Guzman said he and other leaders in Latino communities are working to bolster confidence in the vaccines and assure that people regardless of immigration status should get vaccinated.
“When I was having the vaccine, I got emotional. I gave thanks to God and then I asked God that everyone have access to this vaccine,” Guzman said.
Alonzo said that when Renold contacted her Wednesday morning, she and others got in touch with 30 people by phone and, within an hour, arranged for them to get vaccinated in the afternoon. Alonzo said three of the 30 people who were signed up through the outreach were not Hispanic.
“We have to have collaboration, and that’s what we’re asking for. If they reach out to us, then we can reach out to our communities,” Alonzo said.
Ray Arrington, who leads the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association, said he coordinated rides for several residents to the Brazos Center on Wednesday.
“I hope we can continue to find a way to fit people in,” Arrington said. Arrington, who is Black, said he will continue to push for vaccination “sub hubs” in predominantly Black and Hispanic areas of the region. Arrington noted state data indicating that people of color in Texas and nationwide have been getting vaccinated at lower rates than white residents, and said he observed anecdotally on previously stops by the Brazos Center that “very few” Black people were in line.
“I hope things work out, and I think they will, but we need to make sure nobody is left behind because of lack of access,” Arrington said. “I’m not going to give up, because so many of the COVID deaths have been Black and brown people.”
Among those vaccinated Wednesday in affiliation with Carver Kemp were Betty Robinson and Marvin Walker, both of whom are Black Brazos County residents in their 70s. Robinson said she heard from Arrington on Wednesday morning and felt blessed to receive the vaccine.
“I was scared to death when I came here — I really was nervous — and when I sat down, by the time they gave it to me, I didn’t even know they’d given it to me,” said Robinson. “My message is that anyone afraid of doing this need not be afraid. Anything that can get our community and our country back in order, let’s go ahead and try it.”