Officials plan for 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered at Brazos County hub

Stewart noted that many of the organizers at the vaccine hub, including Red Cross and United Way personnel and other emergency responders, are currently helping the region navigate the widespread and ongoing impacts of the severe winter weather. He urged patience as people await word about vaccination appointments in the next couple days.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters praised the announcement about 4,000 more doses in a phone interview midday Thursday.

“It’s really good news, as long as we can get people safely out to get vaccinated,” Peters said.

AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said in a phone interview Thursday that the vaccine hub is expanding its shifts to three different blocks per day that are four hours each.

One concern is volunteers serving at the vaccine hub early in the morning.

“We should have plenty of volunteers, it’s just the availability of people during the day and early in the morning,” Renold said.

The greatest concern, Renold said, is having enough vaccinators, which are active licensed medical professionals. Renold said the vaccine hub is expanding from 12 to 14 vaccinators. Previously, the vaccine hub was administering 53 vaccines every 15 minutes.