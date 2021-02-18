Officials plan for 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered at Brazos County hub

About 7,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are planned to be administered at the Brazos County vaccine hub next week after county officials learned they will receive enough vials for 4,000 additional doses along with the 3,000 already in hand.
Harsh winter weather delayed all vaccinations this week at the vaccine hub, and 3,000 appointments for this week are in the process of being rescheduled for next week. Now, according to Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart, the Brazos Center hub will operate four 10-hour days from Monday through Thursday next week and administer about 7,000 doses, assuming the vials arrive as planned.
“This is welcome news,” Stewart told The Eagle, though he expressed some caution in that the 4,000 doses have not yet arrived. CHI St. Joseph Health officials said the 3,000 doses originally scheduled for this week have been properly kept and will be ready to be administered starting Monday.
“We’ll do about 40 hours of vaccinating next week, and that’ll be the most we’ve ever done,” Stewart said of the hub’s plan. He said people will be notified about scheduling via email.
Additionally, Stewart said, about 1,100 people awaiting second doses through St. Joseph Health and the vaccine hub will likely be rescheduled for early March, still within the prescribed window of second-dose administration.
Stewart noted that many of the organizers at the vaccine hub, including Red Cross and United Way personnel and other emergency responders, are currently helping the region navigate the widespread and ongoing impacts of the severe winter weather. He urged patience as people await word about vaccination appointments in the next couple days.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters praised the announcement about 4,000 more doses in a phone interview midday Thursday.
“It’s really good news, as long as we can get people safely out to get vaccinated,” Peters said.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said in a phone interview Thursday that the vaccine hub is expanding its shifts to three different blocks per day that are four hours each.
One concern is volunteers serving at the vaccine hub early in the morning.
“We should have plenty of volunteers, it’s just the availability of people during the day and early in the morning,” Renold said.
The greatest concern, Renold said, is having enough vaccinators, which are active licensed medical professionals. Renold said the vaccine hub is expanding from 12 to 14 vaccinators. Previously, the vaccine hub was administering 53 vaccines every 15 minutes.
“We need them 10 hours a day for four days,” Renold said of vaccinators. “People can work double shifts. We don’t want to wear anybody out, but to get all of those vaccines out we need licensed medical providers.”
