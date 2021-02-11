Officials offer update on Brazos County vaccinations

Local officials do not immediately plan to invite additional patients from the St. Joseph COVID-19 vaccine wait list to receive shots next week as they continue to work through those who were previously scheduled.
About 2,000 appointments from this week have been rescheduled for next week because the Brazos Center vaccine hub received fewer doses than anticipated.
Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health’s marketing director, said 20,681 of the 48,926 people on the St. Joseph wait list have received invitations to get vaccinated. Email notifications to sign up for a vaccine are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is not currently a means to check where on the list an individual is. People can sign up at stjoseph.stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine.
Bush told The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon that no more invites are planned for this week, and all of the doses received this week have been administered. She said 2,000 first-dose appointments initially planned for this week were rescheduled for next week.
Officials will learn at the end of this week how many doses are slotted for next week, and more invites could be sent out if the number of doses is higher than expected. On Tuesday, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said his preliminary expectation was that the Brazos Center hub would again receive 2,000 doses for next week, with confirmation of the total likely coming Friday.
Bush said 16,022 first doses and 2,013 second doses have been administered by St. Joseph Health at its numerous locations in the region, with 7,474 first doses given at the Brazos Center community vaccine hub in seven days of operations. Stewart said 1,263 shots were administered at the Brazos Center on Monday and 778 first doses were given Tuesday for a two-day total of 2,041.
The Texas Department of State Health Services online dashboard indicates 15,039 Brazos County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 3,429 people being fully vaccinated. Local officials have suggested to area media representatives that the state’s tally lags actual vaccination totals by a few days.
DSHS said Wednesday afternoon that 3,523,303 doses have been administered in Texas; the CDC said early Wednesday that nationally, 33,783,384 people have so far received at least one dose and 10,469,514 people have been fully vaccinated.
Walmart to offer shots
Texans will soon have more vaccination options available, thanks to an initiative to inoculate people at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, as well as three community sites opening in Houston, Dallas and Arlington.
The Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Bryan-College Station and Navasota will start offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. The stores are among more than 130 of the company’s Texas vaccination locations for eligible patients through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Federal Emergency Management Agency and Texas Division of Emergency Management officials will launch community vaccination sites in Houston, Dallas and Arlington beginning Feb. 24 with the intent to vaccinate those in underserved areas.
Walmart officials said they selected COVID-19 vaccination sites in consultation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking into account population density, demographics, infection rates and availability of health care services.
The participating Walmart stores in Bryan are at 2200 Briarcrest Drive and 643 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The College Station Walmart store is at 1815 Brothers Blvd. Sam’s Club is at 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station.
The Navasota Walmart store is at 1712 E. Washington Ave.
More information on availability and appointments for the vaccine can be found at www.walmart.com/covidvaccine or www.samsclub.com/covid. Appointments are being made only for people in phase 1A, such as medical workers and nursing home patients, and phase 1B, including people 65 and older and people with chronic medical conditions.
It was unclear Wednesday how many shots would be given this week.
A company spokesperson said Wednesday morning that a surge of appointment requests had caused an outage with the company’s scheduling system.
In addition to the Bryan and College Station locations, Walmart stores in Marlin and Mexia will be offering the vaccinations.
Regarding the forthcoming FEMA and TDEM vaccination sites at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium in Houston, Fair Park in Dallas and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Abbott said in a press release that the mass vaccination sites “will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Combined, the three sites — expected to launch Feb. 24 — are expected to administer more than 10,000 shots per day, a spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management told the Texas Tribune. The FEMA vaccination supply will be separate from the state’s weekly allotment from the CDC, which was 401,750 first doses for this week and 520,475 doses for last week.