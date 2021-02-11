Officials offer update on Brazos County vaccinations

Local officials do not immediately plan to invite additional patients from the St. Joseph COVID-19 vaccine wait list to receive shots next week as they continue to work through those who were previously scheduled.

About 2,000 appointments from this week have been rescheduled for next week because the Brazos Center vaccine hub received fewer doses than anticipated.

Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health’s marketing director, said 20,681 of the 48,926 people on the St. Joseph wait list have received invitations to get vaccinated. Email notifications to sign up for a vaccine are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is not currently a means to check where on the list an individual is. People can sign up at stjoseph.stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine.

Bush told The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon that no more invites are planned for this week, and all of the doses received this week have been administered. She said 2,000 first-dose appointments initially planned for this week were rescheduled for next week.