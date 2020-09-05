 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials identify three people killed Friday in Grimes County collision
0 comments
breaking

Officials identify three people killed Friday in Grimes County collision

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Close-up of emergency lights

Authorities have released the names of three people killed in an collision Friday afternoon in Grimes County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Erik Burse, the victims have been identified as Kerry Lloyd, 50, and Peggy Franklin, 72, both of Tomball, and Angela Dillon, 54, of Magnolia.

Burse said a car driven by Lloyd was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Texas 105 on Friday afternoon and hydroplaned, crashing head-on into a westbound car driven by a Magnolia man. A third vehicle then hit that car, but the occupant was not seriously injured, Burse said. The driver of the westbound car was also not seriously injured.

Lloyd and Franklin, who was Lloyd’s passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. Dillon, who was riding in the westbound car, was taken to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, but died shortly after the crash.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert