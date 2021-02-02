Officials encouraged by full day of shots at Brazos Center

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said 1,300 people received COVID-19 vaccine doses Monday — 50 more people than expected — as part of the first full day of operations at the Brazos Center community vaccination hub.
Tradd Mills, emergency management coordinator for the city of College Station and its fire department, said the average time span from patient arrival at the Brazos Center front door to vaccine administration was at about eight minutes in the morning and improved to just over six minutes in the afternoon. After receiving their vaccine dose, patients schedule their second dose appointment and then enter a 15-minute observation time before departing.
“This has gone unbelievably well,” Mills said. “You’re always nervous initially, especially since we’ve never done anything of this magnitude before. But we got in this morning, tweaked a few things and it’s worked like a charm.” He said about 200 people were vaccinated per hour from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said a total of 180 volunteers worked one of two shifts on Monday. She said volunteer operations ran smoothly, with the only “slight” issue being that more volunteers were needed to sign patients up for their second dose appointments — an issue that was resolved by midday.
Renold and Mills said they were particularly encouraged by the realization, as the day went on, that their operation could handle more than the 1,300 people who came through the center on Monday.
“We saw today that it’s operating so well that I have no worries, if we can get more vaccine doses in the future, that we can push more people through in one day,” Mills said. “That is the goal, and we’re going to push through every vaccine dose we have.”
Mary Tomkivits, vice president of operations at CHI St. Joseph Health, said 48 people were signed up for each 15-minute vaccination appointment slot. Tomkivits said she expected more issues to arise throughout the day, but said things had gone smoothly as the first large-scale vaccination day neared its conclusion.
She said about 37,000 people have signed up through St. Joseph’s online sign-up, and those who signed up first, as long as they are in Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination criteria, will be the first to be contacted for appointments. Tomkivits added that St. Joseph is working with community partners and city and county leaders to reach those in Phase 1B — people 65 and older and individuals with certain medical conditions — who lack reliable web access or are otherwise more difficult to reach.
State officials have not yet confirmed vaccine doses for next week at the community hub, Tomkivits said, though she expected such notification soon.
“The way it’s gone in the past is that every time we’ve been able to administer all of our doses, we did get it the next week,” Tomkivits explained. “I am very confident that we will get 5,000 doses next week.”
Tomkivits and other vaccine hub organizers said the initial plan is to administer all of the hub’s doses at the Brazos Center, though conversations are ongoing about potential “sub hub” sites elsewhere in the community in the future to ensure access. Additionally, the Brazos Transit District is offering free rides to anyone in its 16-county jurisdiction who has an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Mills said that if people do not show for an appointment on a given day, Brazos Center hub volunteers and others in the community are on a waitlist and will be contacted. Renold said that many who are volunteering, because they are interacting with numerous community members each day, are anxious to get vaccinated and may be able to receive a dose at the end of this week.
College Station resident Bill Stockton received his vaccination dose Monday afternoon and described the process inside the Brazos Center as organized, kind and “a blessing to Brazos County.”
“The systematic and thoughtful way that they progressed you through every station — they never let you be uncomfortable or unaware of what was going on, and each volunteer treated you like you were a neighbor. It was really great,” Stockton said. “Do not be afraid to do this.”