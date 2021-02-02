Officials encouraged by full day of shots at Brazos Center

“We saw today that it’s operating so well that I have no worries, if we can get more vaccine doses in the future, that we can push more people through in one day,” Mills said. “That is the goal, and we’re going to push through every vaccine dose we have.”

Mary Tomkivits, vice president of operations at CHI St. Joseph Health, said 48 people were signed up for each 15-minute vaccination appointment slot. Tomkivits said she expected more issues to arise throughout the day, but said things had gone smoothly as the first large-scale vaccination day neared its conclusion.

She said about 37,000 people have signed up through St. Joseph’s online sign-up, and those who signed up first, as long as they are in Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination criteria, will be the first to be contacted for appointments. Tomkivits added that St. Joseph is working with community partners and city and county leaders to reach those in Phase 1B — people 65 and older and individuals with certain medical conditions — who lack reliable web access or are otherwise more difficult to reach.

State officials have not yet confirmed vaccine doses for next week at the community hub, Tomkivits said, though she expected such notification soon.