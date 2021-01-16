Officials: Brazos Center won't be open for COVID-19 vaccinations until Jan. 25

Brazos County officials said Friday that the Brazos Center will open for vaccination appointments for those who qualify on Jan. 25, one week later than previously announced, due to a lack of vaccine doses being supplied.

At a Wednesday news conference, officials announced the Brazos Center as the county’s large-scale vaccination site and said they hoped to begin inoculations early next week. In a Friday afternoon Zoom interview, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said that vaccination supply issues pushed back the start date.

“A big chunk of what we’re doing is putting the structure in place to administer the vaccinations — but without the supply of vaccinations, it’s all for naught,” Stewart said. “I’m a bit pessimistic about how quickly we’re going to get additional vaccinations.”

Asked about the one-week Brazos Center delay, Stewart responded, “What shifted for us was the supply. If we’d gotten the additional vaccinations, we would have been able to administer some there at the Brazos Center next week.”