Officials: Armed man with Brazos County ties arrested near vice president's residence

WASHINGTON — District of Columbia police on Wednesday arrested a man with a Brazos County connection near the vice president's residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris does not live at the home yet.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department, Paul Murray was taken into custody by law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Deputies had been in contact with Murray in Brazos County over the past two weeks at the request of family members due to his behavior, a press release states. No criminal violations were found, but the sheriff's department continued to monitor the situation because of concerning behavior and statements, as well as the chance he may have had weapons, the release reads.

Deputies, who had been working with Murray's family and health care providers to obtain a mental health evaluation, received information he might have been traveling to Washington, D.C., and notified local and federal partners, the press release notes.

Court records show Murray has not been arrested in Brazos County.