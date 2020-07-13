Brazos County health officials reported 45 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,006.
There have been 1,787 who have recovered, an increase of 102 since Saturday. Officials said 1,184 cases remain active, a decrease of 57.
According to officials, 35 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 23,467 tests administered, which is the same number as Saturday. The positivity rate — or the percentage of tests administered that give a positive result — was 21.6% in the past seven days.
In Brazos County, 13.51 per 1,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state officials. In Harris County, there are 9.55 cases per 1,000 people. Dallas County has 12.61 cases per 1,000.
There are 23 people hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of three. Six have been released from the hospital. Officials said the county’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 68%, while total ICU bed occupancy is 78%. That number includes all patients, not just COVID-19 patients, officials said.
In the Brazos Valley’s trauma service area, there are 11 available ICU beds, 172 available hospital beds and 40 available ventilators as of Sunday afternoon, state officials reported. There are 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Brazos Valley
Madison County reported nine additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total there to 116. There have been 26 who have recovered, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The DSHS is reporting 151 cases in Burleson County, an increase of three since Saturday. Sixty-three people have recovered, officials said.
In Robertson County, the DSHS reported one additional case, bringing the total to 112. There are 31 people who have recovered in Robertson County.
Milam County continues to report 149 cases, with 96 recoveries. Six people are hospitalized and one person has died there, county officials said. In Leon County, there are 97 cases, an increase of one since Saturday. Eighteen people have recovered.
In Grimes County, four additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 646. At least 459 cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 17 deaths in Grimes County, 15 of which were from the Wallace Pack Unit. There have been 320 recoveries, at least 227 of which were at the TDCJ facilities.
Washington County officials continue to report 351 cases, an increase of two. There have been 181 recoveries and 32 deaths, officials reported. Two are hospitalized.
Local prisons
Brazos County’s Hamilton Unit now has 231 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and nine among staff, according to the TDCJ. There are 232 prisoners in medical isolation. According to Brazos County health officials, that number is not included in the case count released daily.
Madison County’s Ferguson Unit has 27 active cases among prisoners and 36 active cases among staff members. There are 37 prisoners in medical isolation. The O.L. Luther Unit, which is adjacent to the Pack Unit in Grimes County, is now reporting zero offenders with an active COVID-19 case and no prisoners in medical isolation. There are six staff members with active cases, the TDCJ said.
At the Pack Unit, there are now 60 offenders with active cases and 25 staff members. Sixty inmates are in medical isolation, the TDCJ reported.
Statewide
According to the DSHS, there were 10,410 people hospitalized in Texas as of Sunday, an increase of 327 over Saturday. The COVID-19 patients occupy 18.1% of Texas’ hospital beds. There were 8,196 additional cases reported Sunday, making the statewide total 258,658. There were 63,130 viral tests reported Saturday, making the positivity rate statewide 16.3%. Eighty more Texans died as of Sunday, bringing the total to 3,192.
Harris County has the most cases, with 43,939. There have been 455 who have died there.
The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 20 additional cases, bringing the total to 2,557. There are 2,116 active cases and 424 who have Recovered. Seventeen people have died in McLennan County, including a 42-year-old woman who died at a local hospital Sunday, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.