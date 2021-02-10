Officials: 2,041 COVID-19 vaccinations given in two days at Brazos Center

More than 2,000 people received COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Brazos Center vaccine hub Monday and Tuesday, officials announced.
Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said 1,263 shots were administered Monday and 778 first doses were given Tuesday for a two-day total of 2,041.
According to Stewart, 41 vaccinations distributed at the hub this week were accounted for by getting more doses out of each vial than is typical.
Stewart said he expects the Brazos Center hub to receive 2,000 first doses again next week — though the official allocation total likely won’t be known until Friday — and some second doses.
About 2,000 appointments from this week have been rescheduled for next week because the vaccine hub received fewer doses than anticipated. The hub administered 4,987 doses in four days last week and Stewart said the location is now doing about 220 vaccine administrations per hour.
“Whatever vaccines they give us, we’re getting into arms,” Stewart said Tuesday afternoon. “The challenge extends beyond the hub. The hub is well in command. … I’ve been thinking more about registration process, the wait list, the uninsured communities and focusing on where we’re going from here.”
The Brazos County Commissioners Court and the Bryan City Council approved $100,000 each to fund the vaccination hub at the Brazos Center as part of an interlocal funding agreement that also includes College Station. College Station’s city council has the item on its consent agenda for their Thursday meeting. Stewart said county officials will be the purchasing agents.
Stewart said the funding agreement for up to $300,000 will be used to support several local vaccination initiatives, including the forthcoming vaccine call center, which Stewart said should begin operations next week, supported by the United Way and 2-1-1 Texas.
In a Zoom interview, Stewart told The Eagle that officials from Texas Military Forces asked recently to use the Brazos Center hub as a training site as the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and the Texas State Guard prepares to operate vaccination sites in underserved parts of the state in the future as more doses become available.
Later this month, Stewart said, a group of military personnel will arrive and observe at the Brazos Center, and that initial group will stay on-site for multiple weeks to train other military personnel.
“We’re providing the facility, the expertise and our organization that they can model their efforts on as they travel the state,” Stewart said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that 3,391,990 vaccine doses have been administered, with 842,870 Texans fully vaccinated. The DSHS tweet notes that it took 27 days to reach 1 million doses administered, then 15 days to reach 2 million and 10 days from there to reach 3 million doses administered.
“Texas is getting its vaccines in arms faster,” DSHS wrote. “The process is still slowed by the limited amount of vaccine available and allocated to Texas.”
On Tuesday morning, Stewart briefed the Bryan City Council on vaccine progress. In that discussion, Stewart estimated a 2- to 3-month time frame to vaccinate the local Phase 1B population of approximately 65,000 people in Brazos County.
In a press release on Friday, Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health’s marketing director, estimated the Phase 1A and Phase 1B populations in the Brazos Valley region to be more than 130,000 people. Bush said 14,042 doses have been administered through St. Joseph Health, including the Brazos Center hub, as of Friday.
Additionally, Stewart said the vaccination process could run through October, according to state officials.
“Our mission is to get the vaccine into everyone’s arm, and we’re not done until we do that,” Stewart told the Bryan council.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and council members expressed appreciation for Stewart, the task force and the numerous volunteers assisting at the Brazos Center hub. Councilman Prentiss Madison thanked Stewart for holding a recent meeting with Madison and two community members in which they discussed equitable vaccine distribution.
“I really appreciate … how you’re willing to work with the community on making sure that the underserved, underprivileged community members are being served with vaccines,” Madison said to Stewart.
The vaccine task force, according to Stewart, is considering mobile vaccine registration sites to reach more county residents, particularly those less connected to the Internet.
Eagle reporter Megan Rodriguez contributed to this article.