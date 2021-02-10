Officials: 2,041 COVID-19 vaccinations given in two days at Brazos Center

More than 2,000 people received COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Brazos Center vaccine hub Monday and Tuesday, officials announced.

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said 1,263 shots were administered Monday and 778 first doses were given Tuesday for a two-day total of 2,041.

According to Stewart, 41 vaccinations distributed at the hub this week were accounted for by getting more doses out of each vial than is typical.

Stewart said he expects the Brazos Center hub to receive 2,000 first doses again next week — though the official allocation total likely won’t be known until Friday — and some second doses.

About 2,000 appointments from this week have been rescheduled for next week because the vaccine hub received fewer doses than anticipated. The hub administered 4,987 doses in four days last week and Stewart said the location is now doing about 220 vaccine administrations per hour.

“Whatever vaccines they give us, we’re getting into arms,” Stewart said Tuesday afternoon. “The challenge extends beyond the hub. The hub is well in command. … I’ve been thinking more about registration process, the wait list, the uninsured communities and focusing on where we’re going from here.”