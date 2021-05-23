Officer-involved shooting under investigation in College Station

Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a College Station apartment complex.

According to College Station police's social media, officers responded Sunday to Eastmark Apartments at 2400 Central Park Lane after receiving a report that a man was pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into apartments. Police said officers engaged the man after he began shooting.

No officers were hit and the person shot was transported to the hospital, police said. There is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

The shooting is the fifth in Bryan-College Station since Tuesday.