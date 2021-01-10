 Skip to main content
Odessa woman held in Brazos County jail on DWI with four previous convictions
Odessa woman held in Brazos County jail on DWI with four previous convictions

An Odessa woman who has been convicted four times of driving while intoxicated remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after she was charged with DWI on Friday, police said.

Christi Cathleen Shaddox

According to Texas A&M University police, Christi Cathleen Shaddox, 47, was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. after she was driving without headlights on Wellborn Road at Louisa Avenue. Police said Shaddox insisted her lights were on and was driving the opposite direction of her intended destination. A police report notes she failed several parts of a sobriety test and told officers she had used methamphetamine three days prior. She has four previous DWI convictions, authorities noted.

Shaddox is charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She is being held on $8,000 bond.

