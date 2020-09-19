Nursing home visitation in Texas to be expanded Sept. 24

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Texas, including those with active COVID-19 cases, may expand visitations beginning Sept. 24.
A Texas Health and Human Services Commission press release states that two “essential family caregivers” will be provided training that allows them to go inside a facility for a scheduled visit, including in the resident’s room, “to help ensure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met.”
Designated caregivers will not be required to maintain physical distancing, but only one caregiver can visit a resident at a time, according to the press release. Statewide, the initial ban on visitations was enacted March 15.
Under the new rules, a long-term care facility resident (or legal representative) can designate the essential caregiver, who can be a family member, friend or other individual. Facilities are required to train essential caregivers on the proper use of personal protective equipment and other infection control measures. Proper PPE must be used at all times during these scheduled visits, the release states, and the caregiver must test negative for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days before the initial visit.
For general visitors who are not a designated essential caregiver, updated rules allow approved nursing facilities scheduled indoor visitation with the use of Plexiglas safety barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Physical contact between residents and general visitors will not be permitted, according to Texas HHSC.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan told The Eagle on Friday he views the state plan on visitations as “very reasonable,” and that it lifts up safety concerns while also acknowledging the social and emotional needs of the residents of those facilities.
“If implemented appropriately, this can be a safe way to get our nursing home residents some of the social interaction that they so desperately need,” Sullivan said.
“This is such a tough call. On one hand, we know how vulnerable the population is to coronavirus, but we also know how the population is vulnerable to isolation and to not being able to see their loved ones — which is devastating to residents of nursing homes and to their family members,” he added. “Like everything that we’ve done to this point, we recognize where the need is and then we say how we can do this safely.”
Sullivan said that locally, facilities have been testing residents and staff members for COVID-19 at high levels, and that case numbers in those facilities have been “much lower” than at the start of the pandemic.
“We’re certainly not seeing widespread clusters in nursing homes like we were back in March,” Sullivan said. “The behavioral changes and awareness of the way this virus spreads — and how critical masks are — I really think our nursing homes here have done a great job. The nursing home administrators and health care workers have had a very tough fight and they’ve done a terrific job of maintaining that fight.”
Parc at Traditions, a multifaceted senior facility that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care, said Friday in a statement that “several” of its independent living residents tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
“The positive residents are isolated in their individual apartments and will remain so until they are deemed recovered. They will be tested again in seven days. All residents and families were immediately notified of the positive cases,” the statement reads. “Results for all tested Assisted Living residents, Memory Care residents and community staff members were negative.”
The facility has been testing its staff and residents biweekly since late May, with numerous other safety procedures in place since March.
According to a statement provided to The Eagle, Parc’s nonessential visitor policies have been updated to allow scheduled independent living resident family visits under strict limitations in accordance with state orders.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff members remains our foremost priority, even as we explore prudent ways to reinstate longed-for elements of normal community life,” the statement reads.
