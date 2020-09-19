Nursing home visitation in Texas to be expanded Sept. 24

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan told The Eagle on Friday he views the state plan on visitations as “very reasonable,” and that it lifts up safety concerns while also acknowledging the social and emotional needs of the residents of those facilities.

“If implemented appropriately, this can be a safe way to get our nursing home residents some of the social interaction that they so desperately need,” Sullivan said.

“This is such a tough call. On one hand, we know how vulnerable the population is to coronavirus, but we also know how the population is vulnerable to isolation and to not being able to see their loved ones — which is devastating to residents of nursing homes and to their family members,” he added. “Like everything that we’ve done to this point, we recognize where the need is and then we say how we can do this safely.”

Sullivan said that locally, facilities have been testing residents and staff members for COVID-19 at high levels, and that case numbers in those facilities have been “much lower” than at the start of the pandemic.