Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpasses 7,000

The Brazos County Health District reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, continuing a trend that's seen the daily number of cases declining since Thursday, when 107 new cases were confirmed.

The new cases reported Monday bring the county's overall total number of confirmed cases to 7,016. Of those, 614 cases remained active Monday, health officials said, and 6,339 people had recovered.

To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said 11% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.

Thirteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus remained hospitalized Monday, officials said. Brazos County hospitals were 76% full, and intensive care units in the county were at 58% occupancy, health officials reported. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 904 total probable cases. Of those, 153 were considered active, and 751 were recovered Monday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.