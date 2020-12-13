Number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpasses 1,100; 69 new cases reported Sunday

To date, 122 people have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county records.

Last week, county health officials adjusted the number of virus-related deaths of Brazos County residents to include 25 deaths since June that had been reported to state health officials but not the county.

Local officials said they have “worked on a process to ensure that deaths are reported locally in the future.”

“What happened is that some of the deaths … were reported directly to the state, not through the Health District,” Sullivan said Thursday. “About six weeks or so ago, we started seeing this discrepancy. ... As it turns out, the deaths not being reported through here were being reported to the state.”

Texas A&M University reported 247 new positive COVID-19 tests for the week that ended Saturday. The campus has recorded 4,388 positive cases since testing began in August.

