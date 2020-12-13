Number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpasses 1,100; 69 new cases reported Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County topped 1,100 over the weekend for the first time since July.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District reported 69 new cases of the virus on Sunday, following four consecutive days of new cases in the triple digits.
The county reported 655 new cases over the past seven days, a 47% increase over the 446 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
It is the most new cases the county has reported in a seven-day period since the first week in September, when 670 new cases were reported from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.
The number of active cases in Brazos County peaked at 1,327 on July 8. The number dropped to 251 on Aug. 21 before beginning a climb that reached 1,067 on Sept. 11.
Last month, active cases in the county reached 1,035 on Nov. 25 before dropping to this month’s low of 745 cases on Dec. 7.
At a Thursday press conference, Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, attributed the recent rise in caes to Thanksgiving gatherings and colder weather.
The county has recorded a total of 10,530 cases since the pandemic began, and officials said Sunday that 9,307 cases were considered recovered.
To date, 122 people have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county records.
Last week, county health officials adjusted the number of virus-related deaths of Brazos County residents to include 25 deaths since June that had been reported to state health officials but not the county.
Local officials said they have “worked on a process to ensure that deaths are reported locally in the future.”
“What happened is that some of the deaths … were reported directly to the state, not through the Health District,” Sullivan said Thursday. “About six weeks or so ago, we started seeing this discrepancy. ... As it turns out, the deaths not being reported through here were being reported to the state.”
Texas A&M University reported 247 new positive COVID-19 tests for the week that ended Saturday. The campus has recorded 4,388 positive cases since testing began in August.
Support Local Journalism
Texas A&M has recorded 196 self-reported cases among students, faculty and staff members as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted on a university website. The number has been rising since Sunday, when 155 cases among the campus community were reported.
The university has a 14-day average of 17 new daily cases since Nov. 27.
The county said 35% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
In the past seven days, the number of cases among the youngest demographic, children under the age of 10, has seen the most growth, by percent, at 11%, from 309 cases Dec. 6 to 343 cases on Sunday.
Just more than 200 people in their 20s contracted the virus over the past week, a 5.5% increase, according to figures provided by the Health District.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents were in Bryan-College Station hospitals for treatment of coronavirus-related symptoms on Sunday, according to Health District figures.
Hospitals in the county were at 84% capacity, the health department said, with intensive care units 79% full. Those figures represent all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 63 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, and 10 intensive care unit beds were available.
According to state officials, COVID-19 patients were using 10.4% of the region’s hospital capacity.
Statewide, 9,230 people were being treated in hospitals for symptoms related to the virus.
There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,934 total probable cases. Of those, 342 were considered active, and 1,592 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Across the state Sunday, there were 6,479 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and 111 new virus-related deaths reported.
The state has recorded 1.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5 and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.