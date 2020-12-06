Number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continues to drop

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen by 75 over the past week, a drop of nearly 9%, from 845 cases Nov. 30 to 770 active cases reported Sunday.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District confirmed 37 new cases of the virus among county residents on Sunday.
There were no new deaths reported Sunday, a day after four new virus-related deaths were announced. Two men in their 70s and two men in their 80s who were all hospitalized died after being treated for the virus, officials said. No other information about the men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 96 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. Nine of those deaths were reported in the past week.
The county has recorded 9,875 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 770 remained active Saturday, a decrease of 36 from Saturday’s total.
Brazos County health officials said 9,009 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Sunday, an increase of 73 from the day before.
In the past seven days, Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases in the county, compared to 485 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
Officials said 35% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 324 new cases among students, faculty and staff members in the past week. The campus has recorded 4,135 positive cases since testing began in August, according to data posted on a university website.
The university’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.2% on Sunday, with 57,766 tests performed on campus.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.39% on Sunday. Health officials said 105,136 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Brazos County’s infection rate — the number of cases per 1,000 residents — was 42.69 on Sunday. The statewide infection rate was 42.10 cases per 1,000 residents.
Twenty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Sunday, which is one less than Saturday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 82%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 63% occupancy on Saturday, health officials said. Updated numbers were not available on Sunday. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were three intensive care beds available as of Sunday afternoon, state officials said. There are 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 10.48% of the region’s hospital capacity.
In Brazos County, there were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, county health officials have reported 1,797 total probable cases. Of those, 326 were considered active, and 1,471 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 8,436 new COVID-19 cases and 92 virus-related deaths.
The state has recorded 22,954 fatalities since the pandemic began, and an estimated 199,275 cases in the state remained active on Sunday.
COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5 and symptoms are not required. The test is an oral swab, and participants are asked not to eat, smoke or drink 20 minutes prior to being tested.
No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
The park is at 1600 Rock Prairie Road.
