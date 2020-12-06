Number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continues to drop

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen by 75 over the past week, a drop of nearly 9%, from 845 cases Nov. 30 to 770 active cases reported Sunday.

Officials from the Brazos County Health District confirmed 37 new cases of the virus among county residents on Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday, a day after four new virus-related deaths were announced. Two men in their 70s and two men in their 80s who were all hospitalized died after being treated for the virus, officials said. No other information about the men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 96 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. Nine of those deaths were reported in the past week.

The county has recorded 9,875 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 770 remained active Saturday, a decrease of 36 from Saturday’s total.

Brazos County health officials said 9,009 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Sunday, an increase of 73 from the day before.