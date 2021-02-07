Number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continues decline

On Sunday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 13.61%, marking the ninth consecutive day it has been under 15%.

There were 83 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Sunday, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Of the 610 staffed hospital beds in the region, 100 were available Sunday, according to state figures.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 3,355 total probable cases. Of those, 394 were considered active, and 2,961 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.67% on Sunday. Health officials said 166,608 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Officials said 43% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.