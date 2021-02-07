Number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continues decline

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to trend downward over the weekend.
Brazos County health officials reported 93 new cases of the virus among county residents on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 1,452, a 4.7% decrease over the 1,523 active cases seven days ago.
The county hit a record high 1,858 active cases on Jan. 17.
Forty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, a decrease of three from the day before. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said hospitals in Bryan-College Station were at 87% capacity, with intensive care units at 133% occupancy. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Brazos County since the pandemic began is 16,271, with county health officials saying 14,638 cases are considered recovered.
In the past seven days, health officials have reported 663 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents, compared to 789 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
To date, 181 Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to county figures. The most recent death was reported Thursday.
On Sunday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 13.61%, marking the ninth consecutive day it has been under 15%.
There were 83 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Sunday, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 610 staffed hospital beds in the region, 100 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 3,355 total probable cases. Of those, 394 were considered active, and 2,961 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.67% on Sunday. Health officials said 166,608 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Officials said 43% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 for the week that ended Saturday. The university has reported 1,402 cases through testing done on campus since the beginning of the year.
There were 595 self-reported cases of the virus among students, staff and faculty members as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted on a university website on Sunday. That's the highest number of self-reported cases in the campus community in the past 14 days.
Across the state, there were 9,652 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number of virus-related hospitalizations since Dec. 16.
There were 5,278 new cases of the virus confirmed in the state and 167 new virus-related deaths reported on Sunday, according to figures posted by the DSHS.